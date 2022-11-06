Stroller: We have one less hour after work now for raking leaves

TODAY’S WORD is progenitor. Example: Harold signed up for ancestry.com and found that his progenitors came from Scotland.

FRIDAY’S WORD was remuneration. It means money paid for work or a service. Example: Carly did not receive additional remuneration even though she was taking on extra tasks at work.

Fall back

Daylight Saving Time ended in middle of the night, and now we are back to Standard Time. That means we have to set our clocks back one hour, giving us an extra hour on a sunnier morning — and, of course, night time falls sooner now than it did before. For the most part folks will get sleepier now an hour earlier than last week and, for a while at least, it’ll be easier to go to bed earlier and get up earlier (or on time) in the mornings.

This week many people are as close as they’ll ever be to “Early to bed, early to rise, makes Jack healthy, wealthy and wise.”

Have you ever picked up little children from day care at 5 or 6 p.m.? Then you’ve seen their utter confusion. They were used to being picked up while it was still sunny outside, and suddenly, their parents don’t come until twilight or dark. It must be quite a shock to the ones who are so young they don’t understand the explanation but rather only what their body’s instincts tell them.

Leave the leaves?

Just as a matter of coincidental timing, in the B section of today’s Bulletin we have two opposite articles on what to do with fallen leaves. On Page B9, the City’s leaf collection procedure is outlined, but on B8, gardener Rhonda Mills of Martinsville has an article on why we should not rake up leaves and dispose of them (it disrupts nature’s cycle). We took advantage of Rhonda’s piece on leaves to include some lovely pictures from her gardens which are full of all sorts of beautiful flowers and we appreciate her sharing her insight with the Bulletin.

There’s a third way to handle leaves and it might be called the lazy way: Just mow them over, as much as it takes to chop them up real small. Then you can rake as much as you can get up easily over to the gardens to serve as mulch. The pieces that remain will eventually decompose into the soil. Of course, that method works best if you live in the country where your yard is not visible from the road or by neighbors. You couldn’t get away with that in some areas where all lawns are expected to be uniform.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The most expensive pizza in the world is called the Louis XIII Pizza which is created by Italian master pizza chef Renato Viola and sells for $12,000. The astronomical cost comes from various ingredients like a Remy Martin Louis XIII Cognac that costs $3,000 a bottle, three types of caviar, fresh lobster, prawns and seven different cheeses including a buffalo mozzarella.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Where was the world’s largest pizza prepared?