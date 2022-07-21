Stroller: Weighing in for and against using self-checkout

TODAY’S WORD is behest. Example: At the head deacon’s behest, the church members spend a day cleaning the church, repairing the plumbing problems and getting the landscaping in order.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was vicissitude. Example: With the beginning of summer, the vicissitude of the weather lead Phil to setting his air conditioning cooler, resulting in a higher electric bill.

Foam darts

The Ridgeway Library at 900 Vista View Lane, Ridgeway, will host a “foam dart gun battle” at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. “The library closes at 2:00, and the chaos starts at 2:30!” its announcement states. All ages are welcome, but they stress “that this is a friendly battle and that participants should be able to use standard foam dart weaponry safely.”

Bring your own gun darts, but only the kinds with the soft standard dart and that do not require batteries; or borrow one from the library.

Haircuts

Krispy Kutz Barber Shop will give free haircuts on Aug. 7 to the first 60 kids who register, to help them be ready for school. The kids must register in person at 730 E. Church St., Suite 21, Martinsville.

Self-checkout

Readers share their views on self-checkout kiosks at stores:

“I use self checkout at Walmart, CVS and Kroger. Saves me time and I can bag my items the way I like,” said Roslyn Simmons of Martinsville.

Christina Kizner of Axton chooses self-checkout most of the time — if it saves her time on waiting. It’s “quicker, and then I can bag the stuff how I want.”

Mary Ann Wall of Collinsville says she hates self check-out. She usually fills a large cart, and it’s more efficient to have an experienced cashier check her out. She also bags her own groceries; “I am fast, enjoy it, and the register person really appreciates the help.”

Charlie Knighton of Martinsville, on the other hand, appreciates the “valuable job” of a cashier so only uses the cashier line. If an attendant wants to check him out in the self-service line, “that’s OK. All retail has much shrinkage in today’s world.”

Charles Corbett doesn’t use self-checkout for the same reason, adding, “I believe it also is a step to a cashless society.”

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Piggly Wiggly became America’s first modern supermarket when it opened in 2016. Before it, a shopper would hand her list to a clerk behind a counter. The clerk would fill the order. Piggly Wiggly’s new store was the first that had the customers able to walk through the shelves and pick up what they wanted, then bring it to the counter to pay. That store introduced price-marked items, employees in uniforms and shopping baskets. Pictures of early grocery stores show that a customer would pick up a wooden woven harvest basket (like you can still get today at arm stands) and carry that through the store.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How did the modern style of grocery store impact brand marketing?