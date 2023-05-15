TODAY’S WORD is infantilize. Example: Ever since Jeffrey had the stroke and needed help at home, he felt like his daughter was infantilizing him.

SUNDAY’S WORD was gallivant. It means to go to or travel to many different places for pleasure. Example: Ever since he got his divorce, then bought a motorcycle, Clyde has been gallivanting all around town with no signs of rest.

Farmers markets

The good-cooking season has arrived and will be here for quite a while — fresh fruits and vegetables. Here’s a reminder to take advantage of the offerings at local farmers markets:

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park is from 5-7 p.m. (on Mondays of course) at the park’s Picnic Shelters 3 and 4.

The Martinsville Uptown Farmers Market at 65 W. Main St. is held from 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays, and then 7 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, starting July 5. The Saturday markets will go on through Nov. 18, and the Wednesday markets will go through Sept. 27.

The Stuart Farmers Market is open Mondays from 8 a.m. to noon at 302 Chestnut St.

Speaking of farmers markets, the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce will present a program of what is allowed at farmers markets in terms of food products and proper labeling. That information will be presented by a representative from the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, during a Lunch & Learn at noon Thursday, May 25, at the Patrick County site of Patrick & Henry Community College. The program is free, but attendees must register at www.patrickchamber.com or 276-694-6012.

That’s a good point

Two men were discussing what brought happiness in life.

Joe asked, “Would you be more content with six million dollars or six children?”

“Six children, for sure,” replied Paul. “Because someone with six million dollars would always suffer from wanting more.”

Today’s chuckle

A few years ago, I did some touring through Holland. I assumed that people in the tourist zones would speak English, but I found that many people spoke only their native tongue, including the ticket inspector on the train.

He punched my ticket, then chatted cordially for a bit, making gestures like a windmill. I simply nodded from time to time to show him that I was interested.

When he had gone, a British woman in the compartment leaned forward and asked if I spoke Dutch.

“No,” I confessed.

“Then that explains,” she said, “why you didn’t bat an eyelid when he told you that you were on the wrong train.”

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Each year the U.S.-Mexico border allows in more than 300 million people, approximately 90 million cars, and 4.3 million truck crossings, according to data from The White House.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: A popular brand of beer in Queensland Australia sports four of them on the label, and the labels of Mexico’s Dos Equis (naturally) have two. What letter is this?