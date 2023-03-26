TODAY’S WORD is conniption fit. Example: Bruce had a conniption fit when the buggy at the grocery store rolled into his new car and dinged it a bit and scratched the paint.

FRIDAY’S WORD was garner. It means to gather or collect (something, especially information). Example: Macey garnered significantly more Girl Scout cookie orders once her parents started taking the order forms to work.

Lasagna dinner

Here’s a new type of fundraiser we don’t hear about in these here parts: A lasagna dinner. That’s the meal being offered up on Saturday, from 1-5 p.m., at the Spencer Ruritan Building, 150 George Taylor Road, Spencer. For $12 you get lasagna, bread, a side salad, dessert and a drink. It is to support The Barrow Center, a non-profit child care for special needs children.

What a relief

“Kudos to the Martinsville Police Department, specifically Lieutenant (I think) Ben Peters,” wrote Rita Lawrence. “My lost wallet was turned into the police department by a Good Samaritan and it was brought to my door before I missed it. ‘Sigh’ of relief.”

Creasy greens

Creasy greens are in season, found often along roadside. A good way to cook them (before it’s too late — they won’t be around again until fall) is: In a skillet over medium heat, caramelize onions in oil. Toss in the creasies and saute a few minutes until dark and tender. Add a few splashes of pepper vinegar and cook another minute, then add salt.

Today’s Chuckle

The day care students were out taking a walk with their teachers when a fire truck drove by, and they could see, through the window, a Dalmatian dog sitting upright in the front seat. The children began speculating what the dog’s role was.

“They play with him when they’re bored,” one child said.

“No, they use him to keep the crowds back,” said another.

“Un-uh,” said another child. “He’s just for good luck.”

A fourth child won the others over with her logical explanation: “They use the dog to find the fire hydrants.”

Theater

Theatre is not just about being on stage, though that’s a big part of it. Check out what you can do with theater at TheatreWorks’ Volunteer Open House, from 2-3 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: John J. Loud invented the ballpoint pen in 1888, but it wasn’t produced commercially until 1938, by László Bíró. He was a native of Budapest, Hungary and a journalist. Ink for fountain pens was easy to smudge because it took a long time to dry, yet newspaper ink dried much faster. However, newspaper ink was too thick to flow through the tip of a fountain pen. After a whole lot of tinkering, he made a tiny ball that freely rotated in a socket. Moving the pen while writing made the ball rotate, where it picked up ink from a reservoir and transferred it to the page.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When was the classic BIC four-color pen invented?