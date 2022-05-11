Stroller: We're back in pool-party season, and Fieldale is ready

TODAY’S WORD is epistolary. Example: Epistolary novels have been rather common in recent years, with a particular type having as characters both a modern young woman and her grandmother when she was young — the granddaughter discovers her grandmother’s early life (or secrets) through letters or diaries.

TUESDAY’S WORD was derisory. Example: Although he was convicted of a felony, the former executive director whose embezzlement crippled the charity only served a derisory sentence of a couple of months.

Friday mornings

Bassett is where it’s at on Fridays, with games, puzzles, crafts and more in a social environment from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpot Dam Road. Rook games will be going on. Feel free to bring games, puzzles or other things to do, and food to share, too, if you’d like.

Pools

The swimming pools at the Fieldale Recreation Center have been filled with water, and they will open by the end of the month.

If you are interested in booking a party for the summer of 2022, contact Jay Gilbert at fieldalerecandpooldirector@gmail.com and give the date you are interested in and, if it’s available, he will send you the application in his reply. Parties are only scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, or Sundays, with clean-up and out by 8 p.m., and they cost $150.

Kitchen tips

Keep the bowl or cutting board from sliding around your counter by placing a damp kitchen towel underneath it.

Elevate frozen rolls: Before putting in to bake, brush their tops with egg wash, then dip into seasoning blends or finely grated cheeses, or with melted butter.

If your soup is turning out too salty, toss in a few wedges of apple or potato, simmer for 10 minutes, then remove and discard those wedges.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Though breeders try and try, none have been able to come up with a true rose color of black nor blue. Roses do not naturally contain blue pigment, but there are some that come close (at least, if you hear their advocates describe them): Blue Girl (also called Cologne Carnival or Kohner Karneval), a large tea rose; Blue Nile, a deep lavender rose that grows singly or in clusters; Shocking Blue, which are actually deep mauve and grow in clusters; Blue Moon, a fragrant tea rose that is considered the closest to true blue; Blueberry Hill, which resembles an azalea in its growth pattern and bloom cover.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: There actually is one blue rose that was created through genetic engineering, using a color-coding gene from pansies and an enzyme to unlock pigment from irises. Die-hard rose enthusiasts do not consider it a blue rose, because of all the tinkering with genetics, plus the fact that it is almost but not 100% blue. What is its name?

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.