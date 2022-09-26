Stroller: We're dying to get the famous Meadows of Dan pancakes

TODAY’S WORD is reproach. Example: She hung her head in shame and her cheeks and neck flushed red at the principal’s reproach in front of so many of the other teachers.

SUNDAY’S WORD was deprecate. It means to scornfully express one’s low opinion of. Example: The teenagers tried to outdo each other in deprecating the new arrangement and decoration of their classroom that the teacher had done over the break.

Tombstones

Here are some funny things written on some actual tombstones:

“That’s All Folks” is on the tombstone of Mel Blancs, 1908-1989, whose voice brought Bugs Bunny, Woody Woodpecker, Sylvester, Porky Pig and many other cartoon characters to life.

“There goes the neighborhood” marks Rodney (1921-2004) Dangerfield’s grave.

“Here lies Lester Moore; Four slugs from a 44. No les, no More”—Tombstone, Arizona

In Wales is an 1833 tombstone where, instead of where the name of the deceased would be is a cryptic crossword puzzle with 285 letters. If you start anywhere and trace the letters you see the same message over and over again: “Here lies John Renie.”

“I’m a Writer But Then Nobody’s Perfect,” the last line of “Some Like It Hot,” is on the tombstone of that movie’s writer, Billy Wilder (1906-2002).

The tombstone of Merv Griffin (1925-2007) says, “I will NOT be right back after this message.”

New books

Here are some of the new books available at the Blue Ridge Regional Library:

“Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks

“An Awestruck Christmas Medley: a Rhythms of Redemption Novella” by Emily Conrad

“Christmas in Blue Dog Valley” by Annie England Noblin

Pancake Days

Driving up the mountain for pancakes is perhaps the area’s most famous fall tradition. The Meadows of Dan Pancake Days will be Oct. 16 and 23 at the Meadows of Dan Community Building, 2858 Jeb Stuart Highway. Each year, more than 4,000 people make the trek for buttermilk and buckwheat pancakes plus sausage and gravy and all the fixings. Prices are $12 for adults and $6 for kids 12 and younger. The event raises money for the safety squad and community building.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Howdy Doody show opened with Buffalo Bob asking the 40 children in the Peanut Gallery, “Say, kids, what time is it?” The kids would yell in unison, “It’s Howdy Doody Time!” They they’d sing the theme song: “It’s Howdy Doody time, it’s Howdy Doody time; Bob Smith and Howdy, too, say ‘Howdy do’ to you. Let’s give a rousing cheer, ‘cause Howdy Doody’s here. It’s time to start the show, so kids, let’s go.”

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The Peanut Gallery and the Howdy Doody show were so popular that the decision-makers at United Features Syndicate used the name “Peanuts” for Charles M. Schulz’s comic strip. Reportedly, he didn’t like that at all. What was the “Peanuts” comic called before that name change?