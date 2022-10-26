Stroller: We've heard of gateway drugs - and now it's the food

TODAY’S WORD is incumbent. Example: It is incumbent of all people with English degrees that focus on literature to have read many of the classics.

TUESDAY’S WORD was didactic. It means: intended to teach, particularly in having moral instruction as an ulterior motive. Example: Randy was gifted with a didactic book from his parents on different topics that he had no interest in reading.

Gateway foods

When’s the last time you ate some chess pie? Though it’s a Southern classic and a favorite dessert of many, you don’t hear about it too often ... yet it came out on top of a survey on sweets that trigger prolonged spells of unhealthy eating.

Infographic did a survey of 3,033 people who determine each state’s “gateway food to obesity.” It says a quarter of Virginians claimed that pie as the gateway. Weaknesses in other states include Lane cake in Alabama, key lime pie in Florida, Bourbon balls in Kentucky, beignets in Louisiana and sweet potato pie in North Carolina.

If you didn’t know what Lane cake is—it’s an old fashioned cake also called Prize Cake. Emma Rylander Lane of Alabama created this cake, which won first prize at the fair in Columbus, Georgia, a century ago. It is a light, moist cake with a whiskey-laced custard as its filling and frosting. Lane cake is mentioned in “To Kill a Mockingbird,” where two of the neighborhood ladies compete with each other on their baking.

We started typing out the recipe here, but it ended up being far too long to fit into the Stroller space. Instead, here’s a recipe for chess pie, contributed by Adlynn Philpott Wilson to the Bulletin several years ago:

4 eggs, slightly beaten

¾ cup sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup light corn syrup

1 stick butter, melted

1 tsp. vanilla

pinch of salt

2 unbaked pie shells

Mix all ingredients (except pie shells) in order given. Pour into pie shells and cover the pies with foil. Bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees, remove the foil and bake for 30 minutes more. The pies should not be jiggly when removed from the oven.

Now, how about a chocolate chess pie? This recipe was from Curtis Prillaman.

2 squares semi-sweet baking chocolate

1 stick butter

2 eggs

1 cup sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

Dash of salt

1 unbaked pie shell

Melt chocolate and butter together, and let cool. Beat eggs. Add sugar, vanilla and salt, then beat in the chocolate and butter mixture. Pour into pie shell and bake for 35 minutes at 350 degrees.

It does rather seem to be poor timing to give these recipes in a piece about gateway foods to obesity ... so let’s consider ourselves warned.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first bestseller book list in America was published in a literary journal called The Bookman in 1895. The first list was created by Harry Thurston Peck, the first editor of the journal and it ran until 1918.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What are Trash Trouts?