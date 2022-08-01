Stroller: What will your yard look like on Google Street View?

TODAY’S WORD is arboreal. Example: Sean’s finance wanted a honeymoon in a large city, but he would prefer to have it in a more arboreal setting.

SUNDAY’S WORD was flagrant. It means (of something considered wrong or immoral) conspicuously or obviously offensive. Example: Whenever his friends came over, Matteo would be embarrassed by his mother’s flagrant displays of frivolous big spending and the house’s overall garish decor.

Tag, you’re it

Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge is getting 15,000 little yellow plastic ducks ready for their big fundraiser, the duck race in which they release the ducks into the Smith River, and the first duck to reach the finish line wins a big prize for the person whose number is on that duck. It will take quite a process, though, to put “lucky duck” numbers on all 15,000. They’re doing it with the help of volunteers in 2-hour shits on Aug. 11. To join in, contact Anna Hatchet at 276-201-2541 or ahatchett@bgcbr.org.

Street View

If there was ever a time to get outside and neaten up the yard, this is it — the Google street-view cars are driving around the area, taking the pictures of our yards and properties that will be up on the internet for who knows how long to come.

A couple of weeks ago, The Stroller passed one of those Google cars, with a camera mounted on its top, while driving in a North Carolina town about 100 miles away. Just this weekend, The Stroller looked up an address on East Church Street in Martinsville, and saw scenes from just this past week or two. Indeed, the note on top of the screen said “July 2022.”

Pictures from last month also are up of A.L. Philpott Highway in Horsepasture and Highway 87 in Ridgeway.

The picture of Papa’s Pizza in Bassett is from September 2021, and Mulberry Road is showing photos from December 2021.

Dillons Fork Road in Fieldale, Mountain Valley Road in Axton and Axton Road in Sandy Level still have photos from 2008. The Stuart Farmers Market, Stones Dairy Road in Sanville and Abram Penn Highway in Critz are shown in 2015. Part of Ararat Highway was photographed in 2009, but some of it doesn’t appear to have been done yet.

The picture of one road-view of The Stroller’s house still is an old picture from 2012, but another section of the property shows a picture from December 2021. Guess what The Stroller was doing Saturday evening? Cutting down all those tall pokeweeds and pulling up the morning glory vines that are strangling the roadside lilies in case that Google Street View car shows up photographing along that road.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first bubble gum was marketed under the name Blibber-Blubber. This was seen as a failed attempt in 1906 that was deemed too sticky to sell.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is cetology the study of?