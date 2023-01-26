Stroller: When a phone in your pocket was hard to imagine

TODAY’S WORD is trouvaille. Example: Carolyn discovered a trouvaille while walking on the beach when she stumbled upon an expensive looking ring.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was tacenda. It means things that are not to be spoken about or made public things that are best left unsaid. Example: Hailey was shocked as her mother revealed embarrassing tacenda details over lunch after church, and her horror grew as the ladies eating with them ate up the juicy details.

The future is now

It’s interesting to read this April 18, 1963, article from The Mansfield (Ohio) News-Journal, “You’ll be able to carry phone in pocket in future:”

“Some day, Mansfielders will carry their telephones in their pockets. ...

“Right now, it’s a laboratory development and it’s workable, allowing the carrier to make and answer calls wherever he may be.

“Other telephones of the future include a kitchen loud speaking telephone, and a visual image telephone.

“The kitchen instrument can be used as a regular telephone, a loudspeaking phone if the housewife happens to be busy preparing a meal, or as an intercom station for the home.

“The visual image telephone allows the parties to converse by way of a microphone and loud speaker while a miniature television camera transmits the image. The “TV phone” also will have a writer signature transmission system and a conversation tape recorder.

“The new phones are being displayed at the Home and Flower Show at the Coliseum.”

New books

Here’s what’s coming to the Blue Ridge Regional Library—set to be put on the shelves today:

“The House at the End of the World” by Dean Koontz

“The Bullet Garden =: an Earl Swagger Novel” by Stephen Hunter

“Rachel’s Decision: an Amish Charm Bakery Novel” by Molly Jebber

Today’s Chuckle

The wife of a very wealthy man went to the portrait artist for her first sitting. She explained to the artist what she wanted, and he was surprised:

“Don’t cater to any vanity I don’t have,” she said. “Paint me as I am: wrinkles, double chin, dark circles under my eyes, the flab on my arms. BUT,” she continued, “Paint this jewelry I am wearing with all the flash and glamor of the real thing. Make it gleam like gold and sparkle like diamonds.”

She was wearing gaudy, cheap rhinestone-studded costume jewerly all over her fingers, wrists and neck.

The artist was confused as to why she would go for such realism on all her physical imperfections yet fake it with the jewelry. He asked why she’d want him to dress up the jewelry but not her appearance.

“When I die, my husband will remarry. I want his new wife to go absolutely crazy looking for the jewels and gold.”

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Will Ferrell, Neil Armstrong and Sophia Bush all attended the University of Southern California.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which college is the oldest in America?