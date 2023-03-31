TODAY’S WORD is catercorner. Example: She didn’t want to cover any of the windows that lined each wall, so she placed her bed catercorner.

THURSDAY’S WORD was bombast. It means high-sounding language with little meaning, meant to impress people. Example: Now that election season has started, we’re having to sort through plenty of bombast.

New books

The following new books are now available for checkout at branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library:

“Hiss & Tell: a Mrs. Murphy Mystery” by Rita Mae Brown and Sneaky Pie Brown

“On the Line” by Fern Michaels

“Hang the Moon” by Jeanette Walls

“Loyalty” by Lisa Scottoline

“Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea” by Dav Pilkey

“A Brighter Dawn” by Leslie Gould

“A Novel Proposal” by Denise Hunter

Easter fun

The Ridgeway Library will host “Egg Eggstravaganza” at 1 p.m. Saturday. It will feature prizes, snacks, bunny photo opportunities and more than 2,000 eggs for children to find.

Concert

Horsepasture Christian Church will hold a benefit concert for the G.W. Carver Elementary Backpack Program. This program sends children home each week with a week’s worth of food. Concessions, including hotdogs, barbecue and French fries, will be sold between 4:30-5:45 p.m. The concert, featuring the Horsepasture Christian Praise Band, will be held from 6-7 p.m.

Tequila’s

The old Druid Lanes bowling alley has been closed for many years, and for a while there was a spark of excitement that something was coming to that building — and that slowly seemed to die away.

Well, it didn’t die away—things just happened slowly—and now are reaching fruition. The old bowling alley will be the new home to Tequila’s Sports Bar and Grill, operated by Leon Ruiz and others. It has announced a grand opening for May 15.

Today’s chuckle

When the new CEO started at company headquarters, the old CEO who was retiring gave him three envelopes, numbered in order. “Open these, one at a time in order, if you come up against a problem you think you can’t solve,” he said.

The new CEO thanked the old one, and saved the envelopes in his top desk drawer for about a year and a half — until one day he was in a bind. He opened the first one. The message inside read, “Blame your predecessor.” He did, at a big press conference, and the public reacted positively, stocks rebounded and sales increased.

A couple of years later, he was in another bind, so he opened Envelope #2. Its message said “Reorganize.” He did, and things went well again.

After several profitable quarters, the company was in a bind again. The CEO opened the third envelop. Its message said, “Prepare three envelopes.”

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Cats can jump six times their own length.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: A cat has an extra organ that allows it to do what that people can’t?