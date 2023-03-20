TODAY’S WORD is rancid. Example: Macy already had sifted the dry ingredients and creamed the eggs and sugar, then was frustrated to realize the oil was rancid and she couldn’t continue making the cake without a trip to the store.

SUNDAY’S WORD was delegate. It means to entrust (a task or responsibility) to another, usually someone less senior in ranking. Example: The manager managed the tills, schedules and promotional materials but delegated the rest to her assistant.

Hors d’oeurves

Local stores are now carrying Medjool dates. Remembering a great hors d’oeurve with them at a party once, the Stroller bought a bag and looked up a recipe, to prepare for a party Saturday. It was pretty good, and it’s nice to have a finger food that’s out of the ordinary. The recipe comes from acouplecooks.com.

Stuffed Medjool dates

24 Medjool dates

4 ounces soft goat cheese

3 TBS pistachios

Sea salt and fresh ground black pepper

Smoked paprika

Honey

Slit dates lengthwise, then remove the pits. Use a spoon to fill each with a dab of goat cheese.

Crush the pistachios with a rolling pin.

Top each date with a tiny bit of pepper, salt and smoked paprika. Sprinkles on pistachio dust and drizzle on a bit of honey.

Work notes

In large workplaces when you don’t know who’s doing what (or any workplace where one doesn’t want a confrontation), leaving a note may be an attempt at solutions to little problems. Here are some actual examples of notes that had been left in workplaces:

(First note) The printer is here temporarily. (Second note) In the greater scheme of things, aren’t we all?

At breakroom sink: I stopped by. Cleaned your dirty dishes. Sorry I missed you. Mom.

Notice: Do not use but one Microwave at a time. Using both will trip the breaker. (Second note) Why are there two?!

(First note on refrigerator) My juice grew legs and walked off. Why? (Second note) Please stop stealing my Fage 0% yogurt. This is like the eighth time. (Third note) Please stop eating my hot dogs! (Fourth note) Please put new food in the fridge. Getting bored of the same old stuff.

Please throw your food out in the hallway trash. I think we would all appreciate the work area not smelling like day-old ketchup all the time. Sincerely, your passive-aggressive co-worker. (Written underneath the message, in ketchup) Sorry.

No, I did not watch “Game of Thrones” last night. PLEASE do not discuss it around my desk. THANKS.

Tony the Tuna says: “Don’t leave parts of my body in the sink! I stink!”

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the largest sporting venue in the world. It has permanent seating capacity for more than 257,000, but when seating is arranged inside the infield, about 400,000 spectators total can fit

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many roosters are needed in a flock of 30 hens to produce eggs?