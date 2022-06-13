Stroller: Whose jeans will you pretend you borrowed today?

TODAY’S WORD is capricious. Example: Tyra’s mother told her that she should be less capricious after she decided to cancel the sleepover, that her mother had already bought snacks for, so last minute.

SUNDAY’S WORD was abate. It means: become less intense or widespread. Example: Judith originally thought that her attraction to Mike was unshakeable but the more time she spent with him the more that attraction abated.

Girlfriend jeans

If you’re a woman or teenage girl who’s shopped for jeans in the past year or two, you’ve probably noticed a funny trend: The jeans companies are trying to sell you jeans that make it look like you borrowed them from someone else.

The “boyfriend jean” has been around for 10 or 15 years or more. It’s a straighter, looser cut which seems to suggest (as the name implies) that you grabbed a pair of your boyfriend’s jeans to put on. (Given that level of intimacy, wouldn’t a better name be “husband jeans”?)

Next, “mom jeans” started being advertised — and being made fun of in pop culture, too.

Last year (maybe longer, among people who pay attention to trends), “dad jeans” came along.

Then the jeans racks got even more crowded with styles and their accompanying signs when “girlfriend jeans” were thrown into the mix. What in the world is that? Are they trying to market jeans that look like you borrowed them from your friend? What does that accomplish? Just get a woman’s pair of jeans in a slightly different size or length, so they are too tight or too loose, or too long or too short?

We went to the internet for answers. Here’s what we learned: boyfriend jeans are low rise, loose and cropped straight leg. Dad jeans are high rise and straight leg. Mom jeans are high rise, slightly tapered and cropped straight leg. Girlfriend jeans are high rise, slim and cropped straight leg.

Is it too much to ask for just to get a pair of “jeans” jeans?

The dolls

To add to Sunday’s conversation about the dolls the late Gladys Carter used to have on display in their own houses in Bassett:

Susan Roberts Marlowe recollected, “I remember a doll my mother designed for Gladys: Marie Antoinette! Mother researched dresses of the period and made a beautiful ball gown from lace and silk. ‘Let them eat cake.’”

“When I owned Bassett Florist in the 80’s,” said James Cartier, “she always stopped by for flowers and invited us to lunch to sit with her and the beautiful doll collection. Such a beautiful and sweet lady. We miss her kind words!”

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Sailors drank beer to in efforts to prevent scurvy. The British Royal Navy added spruce to a large majority of the beer that went on ships to further enhance the scurvy fighting effects.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which beer is call the “champagne of bottled beers”?

