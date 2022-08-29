Stroller: Why and how millions of chicks are sent by mail

TODAY’S WORD is schmooze. Example: The business owner expected his sales staff to take every opportunity to schmooze at parties and gatherings, especially those at which their targeted customers likely would be.

MONDAY’S WORD was pullet. It means a young hen. Example: By state law, pullets are only allowed to be sold in quantities of six or more.

Pullets

Many states have laws requiring that any purchase of chicks be in quantities of six or more. That it because chickens are flock birds who must live together in groups or they will suffer psychological distress. The law also is designed to prevent impulse purchases of just one or two chicks by people who don't understand what it is to care for chickens and are not prepared for it.

Day-old chicks can be purchased from hatcheries or feed stores. They also can be shipped by mail -- but only during their first 72 hours of life. While a chick is incubating inside the egg, it feeds on the yolk. As part of the hatching process, it ingests the remaining yolk, which sustains the young bird for several days without food and water.

The United States Postal Service started mail delivery of chicks in 1918. Now, millions of chicks are mailed each year. The Iowa-based hatchery Murry McMurray sells more than 2 million chicks a year, 99% by mail.

Bridesmaids

Boohoo, a company that calls itself "fashion experts," analyzed Google search trends to list out the most searched bridesmaid dress color in each state. It shows that gold is the top color in Virginia.

The top color search for by number of states is grey, followed by green, then gold. Burgundy is fourth, orange is fifth and purple comes in sixth. Pink, including fuchsia, comes in seventh.

Black is the top search choice in West Virginia, blue in Hawaii, maroon in Missouri, mustard yellow in Georgia and peach in Nevada.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Soon after the Ouija board was invented in 1886 in Chestertown, Maryland, it was a big hit -- for what was then the common practice of communicating with the dead (or so people thought they were doing). It also was thought to be a dependable way of solving mysteries and predicting catastrophes. Of course, where there are people vulnerable in their hope, there also are shysters ready to trick them out of their money, so it was useful to criminals in carrying out fraud. A Ouija board is printed with letters. Users would lightly place their fingers on a planchette (three-sided) device, and supposedly, a spirit would move the planchette from letter to letter to spell out messages.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who were the sisters who launched that intense spiritualist movement of the late 1800's, claiming that they could communicate with the dearly departed by interpreting knocks on walls?