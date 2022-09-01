 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stroller: Why you may be be seeing more flags at half-mast lately

The Stroller
Holly Kozelsky

TODAY’S WORD is arcane. Example: While Father and Uncle Phil loved to pepper every conversation with popular scripture from the New Testament, PawPaw always would pull some arcane verse from the obscure books of the Old Testament to throw into any debate.

TUESDAY’S WORD was druthers. It means a person’s preference in a matter. Example: If I had my druthers, we’d go camping in a cabin with electricity, running water and a fireplace, not in a tent in a crowded campground and a long walk from a stinky outhouse.

Riddle

(Answer below)

One night, a man runs away from home. He turns left and keeps running. After some time he turns left again and still keeps running. Later, he turns left one more time and runs back home — but when he gets there, he finds a man in a mask. Who was that masked man?

Half-mast

A Stroller reader wrote in to say she had been wondering why state flags are often flown at half-mast. When she discovered the reason, she thought other readers may be interested to know it as well. Sometimes the governor sends out an order that the flags of the U.S. and Virginia are to be flown at half-mast for some type of recognition. On Wednesday, that was “in memory of those who have lost their lives to addiction and encourage recovery and treatment for those still suffering from addiction on International Overdose Awareness Day,” the governor’s notice stated.

Paying bills

If you are a Henry County resident, you’ll have to plan to conduct your financial business before Sept. 9 or after Sept. 11. The county’s financial software will be shut down for most of those three days, a Friday and the weekend, for upgrades. Those systems affected will include accounts payable, accounts receivable, general billing, general ledger, human resources, payroll, employee self-service and property tax billing.

Riddle Answer

The masked man was a catcher; they were playing baseball.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A switchblade knife is an automatic knife. The blade, kept under tension in the handle and biased to open, comes out at the press of a button or lever on the handle. Switchblade knives were popular in the early 1900s, but American soldiers in World War II discovered something they liked better: the Italian stiletto. In 1950, the article “The Toy That Kills” by Jack Harrison Pollack was published in “Woman’s Home Companion,” scaring housewives across the U.S. with sensationalist tales and statistics which were unsubstantiated. Public sentiment — and major motion pictures, too — started going against switchblade knives, until in 1958 the Federal Switchblade Act was passed into law in 1958.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which iconic 1955 movie about teenage angst, starring James Dean, features a fight with switchblade knives?

Four lifestyles choices that accelerate aging

