Stroller: Work off this cake recipe with a healing walk

TODAY’S WORD is convivial. Example: Anna was walking her dog Milo when she ran into another person walking theirs off-leash; unfortunately Milo was not convivial with other dogs and she had to turn around so that there wouldn’t be a problem.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was saccadic. It means: jerky or twitching. Example: The detective watched his suspect’s eyes move in a saccadic motion that gave away the fact that he was feeling guilty and nervous about his interrogation.

Race car

Barry Nelson invites everyone to “come by GR Chevorlet in Stanleytown and see the 3 Time Cars Tour Championship RaceCar AutosbyNelson.com Solid Rock TeamChevrolet BRCC Castrol Black Tire Napa Liquid Performance Valley Star Joe Pyle Auctions and everyone that makes us roll!” That’s a mouthful which basically means they have a snazzy red and white #22 Chevrolet race car in their showroom which they are welcoming everyone to see.

Walkathon

Donations are being taken now to a walkathon that will be held next weekend.

The Stop the Violence & Say No To Drugs Walkathon will be held from 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, starting at the Big Chair parking lot in Martinsville and ending at Baldwin Park.

Walking is just part of the event-filled day: Happenings will include food and drinks, a live band and a car show. Guest speakers will include Kalisha Payne, Kaye Moorehead and more.

Call 276-806-0932 to volunteer or donate.

Blueberry coffee cake

This cake recipe from Susan Sapp was featured in the Bulletin in 2014.

1 ¼ cups fresh blueberries

1 1/3 cup sugar, divided

2 TBS cornstarch

½ cup butter, softened

2 eggs

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. salt

1 (8 oz.) carton sour cream

¾ tsp. almond extract

½ cup finely chopped pecans

For glaze:

¾ cup sifted confectioner’s sugar

1 TBS warm water

½ tsp. almond extract

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 10-inch Bundt or tube pan.

Combine blueberries, ⅓ cup sugar and cornstarch in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat 3 minutes until thick, stirring constantly. Set aside to cool.

Cream butter and 1 cup sugar; add eggs. Beat after each addition.

In a separate bowl, mix flour, baking powder, soda and salt. Add to creamed mixture alternately with sour cream, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Stir in almond extract.

Put half of batter in prepared pan, add half of blueberry sauce, then repeat layers. Swirl batter with knife to “marbleize” batter. Smooth top and sprinkle with pecans. Bake 50 minutes or until done.

Cool on wire rack 10 minutes before turning out onto cake plate.

Mix glaze ingredients and pour on top.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: If you add too many eggs to a cake recipe it will result in a cake that is too dense, spongey and rubbery and may even leave the cake having an egg-like flavor.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Why do chefs traditionally wear white?

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.