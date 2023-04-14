TODAY’S WORD is fodder. Example: The pastor’s experiences as a wayward teen and misguided young man often made fodder for sermons.

THURSDAY’S WORD was sandbag. It means to hit or stun with or as if with a sandbag; to treat or criticize unfairly or harshly. Example: “Cocaine Bear” opened in great acclaim and fanfare but was quickly sandbagged by folks around Martinsville, even those who didn’t see it.

Remembering Bea

Beatrice “Bea” Martin Bullard was Fieldale’s powerhouse. She made things happen in that village, including its annual festival, and preserving its history. On Friday, April 21, at 1 p.m., Fieldale Heritage Inc. will hold a Woodman’s Life flagpole dedication in her honor, at the Fieldale Pools.

Dancing and breakfast

Work out the calories tonight by dancing — and indulge in a big breakfast Saturday morning.

There are at least two choices of dancing venues tonight: Cascade School Community Center (3561 Huntington Trail), at 7 p.m., with Woody Powers and Midnite Express; and The Spencer-Penn Centre (475 Spencer-Penn Road), at 5 p.m., with New River Line.

As far as a Saturday-morning breakfast, you’ve got free community breakfasts from 8:30-10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church (1901 Patrick Henry Ave.) and Ridgeway United Methodist Church (160 Church St.) and then the big country buffet from 6:30-10 a.m. at Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department (6687 Fairystone Hwy), at $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

More camping

In Thursday’s Stroller we had some camping and traveling tips, and we continue today with more.

Carry duct tape with you. It can do a lot: fix a torn chair, holes in shoes, ripped tent or leaking water bottle; cover blisters or use as temporary ankle or wrist wrap in case of strain; making a rope; and more.

There is now biodegradable marking tape. If you’re going on a long hike in the woods, tie some around landmarks to help yourself find your way back.

To carry eggs camping without breaking shells and making a mess, just go ahead and break the shells at home before you leave: Break eggs into a jar or bottle. With a permanent marker, mark up the jar to measure every egg or every two eggs you pour in. Then pour the eggs out and beat them, then pour them back in. (Save the jar for next time and you can skip that step.) Keep that jar in the cooler, and just pour out the right amount of eggs each time.

Keep a plastic bag inside each backpack as a liner so that if the bag gets wet, the contents remain dry.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Patriot Players’ “Matilda: The Musical” is based off a book written by famous British author Roald Dahl (1916-1990).

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Roald Dahl had a good friend who lived in Martinsville. The Blue Ridge Regional Library has a biography about Roald Dahl, and that book has several mentions of this Martinsville friend. Who was that local pal?