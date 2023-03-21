TODAY’S WORD is pithy. Example: Grandma would often respond to them with pithy sayings such as “Leave me alone; I’m only talking to my cat today.”

MONDAY’S WORD was rancid. Smelling or tasting unpleasant as a result of being old and stale. Example: Macy already had sifted the dry ingredients and creamed the eggs and sugar, then was frustrated to realize the oil was rancid and she couldn’t continue making the cake without a trip to the store.

New books

The following books release today and can be checked out from the branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library starting Thursday:

“Countdown: a Thriller” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois

“Earth’s the Right Place for Love” by Elizabeth Berg

“Fields of Bounty” by Laurain Snelling

“Second Time Around” by Meloday Carlson

More notes at work

In yesterday’s Stroller we shared some examples of sarcastic notes people have left each other at work. Here are more:

(First note, taped to refrigerator) Date all cans in the fridge. (Second note) Tried on three occasions to date cans. They only think of me as a friend.

(First note) The food in this fridge was purchased and bought by employees for their meals. Most of it is even labeled as to whom it belongs to. If it’s not yours, you don’t get to eat it. (Second note, made of letters cut out from magazines and glued into words on the paper) Your toaster strudel was delicious.

(In refrigerator over a plate with a pizza that has some bites taken out of it) Next time just take the whole slice, OK?

(Request sent to IT department) Printer’s name: Bob Marley. Reason: It’s always jammin’. Don’t worry — ’bout da ink — cuz everything you print — gonna turn out white.

(First note on bottle of Febreeze) I’m powerful. Please spray lightly. (Second note) With great fragrance comes great responsibility.

(Post-It Note with arrow pointing to a hair hanging on a wall) This hair has been hanging here for more than six months. Has anyone else noticed? Cleaning people haven’t.

(First note) Please do not engage deadbolt. (Second note) Deadbolt, will you marry me?

(First note) Please know not to touch my mug. It is the one with reindeers on it. (Second note — shows a picture of five hands reaching out to touch a mug) We can’t help it. It’s so beautiful.

(First note, written on tape across a refrigerator door bin that holds three drinks) Is your name Dave? (Post-It note stuck onto the tape) Yes! My name IS Dave! Thanks for the free drinks! Daves for life!

(Picture of Snow White taped above printer) Some day my prints will come.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A flock of 30 hens does not need any rooster at all for the hens to lay eggs. Hens lay eggs whether there is a rooster around or not.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is significant about Araucana or Ameraucana chickens that make them popular?