TODAY’S WORD is calefaction. Example: Even though it was only halfway through February, everyone could feel the calefaction of the weather as temperature rose to the 60s and 70s.

THURSDAY’S WORD was morass. It means: a situation that traps, confuses, or impedes. Example: Hayden told his boss so many tall tales about how the project was moving along that when his assistant tried to do her part she couldn’t find her way through the morass of confusion.

Yoga time

If you haven’t been to see the new exhibits at Piedmont Arts and you like yoga, you now have a perfect opportunity to kill two birds with one stone. Relax and break a light sweat with some yoga on Saturday with Yoga in the Galleries at Piedmont Arts from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

The instructor is Ally Snead and the class will be slow flow yoga, which just means that the yoga is performed at a slower pace. The slow pace is intended to calm the mind, reduce stress and even teach patience.

The class will take place right in the middle of the current exhibit at Piedmont Arts so attendees can view the art after the class is complete. The music will be a Robert Plant and Led Zeppelin themed playlist.

The class is $5 for members of Piedmont Arts and $10 for everyone else.

And if you also like books, Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library is having a book sale the same morning at the Martinsville Library branch from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kitchen wizardry

These tips come from the Kitchen Wizardry section of a winter 1992 edition of “1001 Household Hints” magazine.

For easy chopping of dried fruits such as raisins or prunes, coat your knife with butter or oil to prevent them from sticking to the knife.

For easier handling of plastic wrap if it gets stuck to itself, place it in the freezer for a few minutes. Warmer temperatures will cause it to get tackier and more difficult to deal with.

When icing a cake, dust flour lightly over the top layer to help the frosting adhere better.

Never store potatoes with onions; the onions will cause the potatoes to rot more quickly.

The fastest way to degrease a batch of gravy is to put the container in the freezer for 20 minutes. The grease will solidify on top of the gravy and then it’s easy to remove in one solid piece.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Oh how times have changed and how we mellow as we grow older! One-time cutting edge bad boy rapper Snoop Dogg, whose fame dates back to 1992 when he was featured on Dr. Dre’s debut solo album, is now the voice for a map app and a Bible app, has been featured on product commercials and is friends with Martha Stewart.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What popular song that is well known for being played at school dances, weddings and parties and was released on the album “A Mi Me Gusta” by Los del Río in 1993?