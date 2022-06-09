Stroller: You can clean up on good reading with the new books out

TODAY’S WORD is piffle. Example: Deanna moved away from her best friend Casey and she thought that it is total piffle that they had almost no time to catch up on the phone anymore because of conflicting schedules.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was dappy. It means silly, disorganized or lacking concentration. Example: Alonzo was feeling dappy while working after getting 3 hours of sleep the night before and not eating any breakfast or drinking any coffee.

Cleaning tips

If a stainless steel coffee mug smells bad or is stained, stir a scoop of baking soda into hot water in the mug, and let it sit overnight.

Make your own pot-scrubber by balling up a piece of tin foil.

Make a jewelry cleaner for gold and silver by squeezing a couple of drops of dish detergent into a small bowl of rubbing alcohol. This is OK for some gemstones, but not for the delicate ones — certainly not pearls. Let the jewelry sit a few minutes, then take it out, scrub it with a toothbrush, then rinse it.

To make a standard household scrub cleanser, mix equal parts dish soap and baking soda into a bowl. Add enough water so that its consistency is like pudding. If you’d like it to smell good, add a few drops of essential oil. Apply with a wet sponge and let it sit on the surface for several minutes before wiping off.

New books

Here is a list of the new books that were released on Tuesday and are expected to be available for check-out at branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library on Friday:

“Omega Factor” by Steve Berry

“More Than You’ll Ever Know” by Kate Gutierrez

“These Impossible Things” by Salma El-Wardany

“Tom Clancy Zero Hour: a Jack Ryan Jr. Novel” by Don Bentley

“The Lifestyle” by Taylor Hahn

The Gatekeeper—James Byrne

“Her Dying Day” by Mindy Carlson

“Aurora” by David Koepp

“The Mutual Friend” by Carter Bays

“A Time to Bloom” by Lauraine Snelling

“Unfailing Love” by Janette Oke and Laurel Oke Logan

“James Patterson: the Stories of my Life” by James Patterson

Uptown planters

Perhaps you’ve noticed the dashes of color throughout uptown Martinsville. The large pots along the sidewalks have begonia, petunias, zinnias, salvia and more. Everything Outdoors is given credit for those colorful displays.

Fairy stones

If you’re on Facebook, be sure to follow historian Desmond Kendrick. He posts all sorts of interesting pictures and information about the area. Recently he posted pictures of a jeweler’s gift box from A.D. Beckner & Co. Jewelers of Martinsville. The jewel inside? A large staurolite crystal — commonly known as a fairy stone, which are found in a vein that runs through Fairy Stone State Park.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In the U.S., most beer barrels contains 31 gallons of beer which can fill just over 330 standard beer cans.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What do hops add to the flavor of beer?

