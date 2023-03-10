TODAY’S WORD is supperasitate. Example: In order to supperasitate his date, Henry took her to a fancy restaurant and then a private gondola ride.

THURSDAY’S WORD was disobligation. It means an act that purposely inconveniences or offends. Example: The disobligation was caused by Trent’s moody teenager who was just grounded the night before a party.

Audiobooks

You don’t have to go to the building to go to the library. With just your library card and number you can check out books from the Blue Ridge Regional Library’s Overdrive/Libby app, which has 7,975 titles, most of them ebooks (you read them on your phone, tablet or computer), 678 of them audiobooks and 65 of them read-alongs. On that program are 2,000 romance books, 1,000 mystery books, 1,000 thrillers, 1,000 historical fiction novels, 1,000 suspense novels and 999 Christian fiction books.

Seven thousand of them are in English, 77 in Spanish and six in Chinese.

You can read them with Kindle and epub, plus 120 are in PDF form. The Stroller reads them on the iPhone. We don’t know what the following means, but if you do, here it is: 170 of them you can read with “epub (drm-free).”

So here’s the reason we’re bringing all of this up now: The library has just announced its new books on Overdrive. They are:

“Never Never” by Colleen Hoover

“Homecoming & Homicide” by Jody Holford

“Reef Road” by Deborah Goodrich Royce

“Letters of Trust” by Wanda Brunstetter

“When Justice Rides” by B.J. Daniels

“Black Candle Women” by Diane Marie Brown

“Everything Is Just Beginning” by Erin Bartels

“The Angel Maker” by Alex North

“Death in Irish Accents” by Catie Murphy

“These Infinite Threads” by Tahereh Mafi

Today’s chuckle

A linguistics professor was lecturing his class. “In English,” he explained, “a double negative forms a positive. In some languages, such as Spanish and Russian, a double negative is still a negative. However,” the professor continued, “there is no language wherein a double positive can form a negative.”

A voice from the back of the room piped up: “Yeah, right.”

Things your mother wouldn’t say:

“How on earth can you see that television sitting so far back?”

“Well, if Kaleb’s mother says it’s OK, then it’s good enough for me.”

“Could you turn that music up a bit louder so I could hear it better?”

“Don’t bother wearing a jacket — it’s quite warm out.”

“Just leave all the lights on. It makes the house more cheerful.”

“I don’t have a tissue with me. Just use your sleeve.”

“Hey, where’s your phone? Why are you just sitting around listening to and looking at the people around you?”

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The NFL has a three-week preseason in August. From September to January there is an 18-week regular season where each team plays 17 games and has one bye week with no game.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which NFL team has the most Superbowl wins?