Stroller: You won't have to open any cans to make lemon-rice pie

TODAY’S WORD is decry. Example: Trinity decried her grandmother’s pride in wearing fur coats.

SUNDAY’S WORD was repast. It means a meal. Example: After the regular Sunday service, a repast will be held in the fellowship hall.

Open a can

Lifehacker had an article on a topic we’ve never seen addressed before in writing: “The Easiest Way to Open a Can Without a Can Opener” by Jeff Somers on Aug. 26.

One way is simply to sand away at the seam of the lid to the side of the can by rubbing it with sandpaper, or rubbing the seam against a rock or concrete. It should take about a minute to get a little opening, and then pry a knife or something else under the lid to pop it off.

The lid is designed to be punctured. Tapping some holes into it with a flathead screwdriver is safer than doing it with a knife, which would cut you if it slips.

You also can grind the edge of a spoon along the inner edge of the can until it gives way enough to insert the tip of the spoon. Work the spoon along the opening until it’s big enough to pour food out of it.

Lemon-rice pie

Here’s a surprising pie you may not have heard of before: Lemon-rice pie. This recipe is adapted from King Arthur’s Flour:

Make the crust:

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. nutmeg, optional

4 TBS unsalted butter, melted

Whisk the spices into the cracker crumbs. Stir in the melted butter until the mixture is evenly moistened, then press into the bottom and sides of a 9-inch pie crust that’s at least 1 1/2 inches deep. The mixture will be fairly dry.

Make the filling:

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1/3 cup Arborio, long grain or converted rice

4 large eggs

1 cup granulated sugar

1 pound ricotta cheese

1 tsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. lemon zest

1 tsp. vanilla

Simmer the milk and rice slowly until thickened, and the milk is completely absorbed. Remove the pan from the heat and cool to room temperature.

In a large bowl, beat the eggs until foamy, then beat in the sugar until the mixture thickens. Stir in the ricotta, lemon and vanilla, and fold in the cooked rice. Spoon the rice filling into the crust.

Bake pie in a preheated 350-degree oven for about 55 minutes, until it’s set in the center. Remove from the oven, let cool and serve with sliced strawberries or raspberries, if desired.

Today’s chuckle

On her birthday morning, Joan told her husband, “I just dreamed you gave me a pearl necklace. What do you think that means?” “You’ll know tonight,” he replied.

Later, she was excited when she unwrapped — until she saw it was a book, “The meaning of dreams.”

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: James Dean was 24 years old when he died in a car wreck.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was James Dean’s major at Santa Monica College?