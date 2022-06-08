Stroller: You'll Wheely Love these water recreation opportunities

TODAY’S WORD is dappy. Example: Alonzo was feeling dappy while working after getting 3 hours of sleep the night before and not eating any breakfast or drinking any coffee.

TUESDAY’S WORD was blinkered. It means having or showing a limited outlook. Example: Harry’s parents were completely blinkered and did not approve of his desire to get multiple tattoos and piercings after his 18th birthday.

Granting Freedom

The Granting Freedom Program is a Virginia Housing program that is available for veterans with a service-related disability. This can be used in addition to Home Improvement and Structural Alterations funding from the Veterans Administration.

Disability Rights & Resource Center can help veterans with that program: Reach them at info@drrcva.org.

Wake the World

Wake the World Adaptive Program at Smith Mountain Lake will have professional adaptive skiers, doctors, volunteers, physical therapists, occupational therapists, peer counselors and more to help people with disabilities have fun with water sports and recreation. There will be opportunities for everyone, with all individuals and situations considered. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27 and 28 at Crazy Horse Marina in Moneta. For information, call or text Scot Mills at 540-263-0369 or look for Wheel Love on Facebook.

Cleaning tips

To freshen towels that are getting dingy, run them through a hot wash with 1 cup white vinegar. Then wash them again, with 1 cup baking soda.

Boost general laundry with white vinegar poured into the any compartment (or in the filling water) during a wash in which you also use detergent. It helps lighten, brighten, soften and deoderize fabrics.

Clean the greasy overhead stove exhaust with very hot water and a scoop of Oxi-Clean in a bucket. Dip the exhaust screen in the bucket for a minute.

If you’ve washed your sneakers, dry them in the dryer without all the banging noise: put them inside a mesh bag, and hang them inside the door of the dryer by closing the top of the dryer door over the top part of the mesh bag. You can also hang the sneakers by tying their laces in a loose knot toward the edges of the laces, and hang that part out.

For an easy release of wrinkles from clothes, put the (dry) wrinkled clothes in the dryer with one damp towel and run it through a dry cycle. Remove the clothes and hang them up as soon as the cycle is done.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A labeorphilist is a collector of beer bottles. As of January 27, 2012, Rob Werner holds the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of beer bottles at 25,866 individual bottles. He started his collection at the age of 14 and also collects other beer themed items like beer signs, cans, mirrors and tap handles.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many gallons does the standard beer barrel hold in United States?

