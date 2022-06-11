Student News: Erin Keith, Kailynn Parks honored; JMU grads listed

Erin Keith of Stuart earned a position on the spring 2022 Dean’s List of honors at Eastern Mennonite University.
Kailynn Parks of Basset has been named to the dean's list at Davis & Elkins College. Dean's list honors students whose grade point average is 3.6 or higher.
James Madison University
James Madison University announced its spring 2022 graduates, including local students:
- Hannah Dodrill of Martinsville graduated with a bachelor's degree in health sciences
- Caitlyn Wray of Martinsville graduated with a master's degree in education
- Guadalupe Rivera of Martinsville graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in elementary education'
- Karli Foster of Collinsville graduated with a master's degree in public administration
- Emily Sigmon of Collinsville graduated with a master's degree in speech-language pathology, Michael Taylor of Bassett graduated with a bachelor's degree in computer science
- Anna Lewis of Ridgeway graduated with a bachelor's degree in international affairs
- Haley Warren of Ridgeway graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in nursing