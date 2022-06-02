Summer meals and snacks sites for kids listed

Henry County School Nutrition is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Groups which host children during the summer months for any type of activities, such as day camps, vacation Bible schools or tutoring, can receive free meals or snacks to give to the children who come to their site.

To get more information or to set up a site to receive meals, call 276-638-1159 and ask about the Summer Food Service Program.

Meals will be provided, on a first-come, first-served basis, at the sites listed below. Some sites require signing in at the office. All open sites will be closed for the week of July 4-8.

Covid-19 waivers that allowed for meals to be picked up and taken off-site are no longer in affect. All meals must be consumed at the sites. Meals are free for children from the age of 1 year to 18, and students enrolled in HCPS special education programs aged 19-22 may also eat free. Adults who would like to have a meal with their child(ren) may purchase a full lunch meal for $3 and breakfast for $1.50.

Mondays through Thursdays:

Axton Elementary, 1500 Axton School Road, June 13-30, 7:50-8:15 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Bassett High, 85 Riverside Drive, Bassett, June 13-30 & July 11-28, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m.

Bassett Public Library, 3969 Fairystone Park Hwy, Bassett, June 6-July 29, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Snacks Mondays, Tuesday, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3-4 p.m.

Blackberry Mobile Site, 3517 Blackberry Park Circle, Bassett. June 6-July 28.

Brookshire Mobile Site, 25 Brookshire Lane, Bassett. June 6-July 28, from 11:40 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Campbell Court Elementary, 220 Campbell Court, Bassett, June 13-30, at 7:50-8:15 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. to 12:10.

Collinsville Library, 2540 Virginia Ave., June 6 – July 29, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; snack on Friday.

Conestoga Mobile Site, Conestoga Court, Collinsville, June 6 – July 28, 2-2:45 p.m.

Drewry Mason Elementary, 45 Drewry Mason Drive, Ridgeway, June 13-30, 7:50-8:15 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Fieldale-Collinsville Middle, 645 Miles Road, Collinsville, June 13-30, 8-8:30 a.m. and noon to 12:30 p.m.

G.W. Carver Elementary, 220 Trott Circle, June 7-24, 7:50-8:15 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Hephill Mobile Site,130 Hephill Drive, Bassett, June 6-July 28, 10:50-11:15 a.m.

Laurel Park Middle, 280 Laurel Park Ave., June 6-July 28, 8-8:30 a.m. and noon to 12:30 p.m.

Martinsville Library, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville, June 6-July 29, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Snack from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Meadow View Elementary, 740 Figsboro Road, June 13-30, 7:50-8:15 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Mt. Olivet Elementary, 255 Lancer Lane, June 13-30, 7:50-8:15 a.m. and 11:40-12:10 p.m.

Rich Acres Elementary, 400 Rich Acres School Road, June 13-30, 7:50-8:15 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Ridgecrest Avenue Mobile Site, 125 Ridgecrest Ave., Collinsville, June 6-July 28, 3-4:20 p.m.

Sanville Elementary,19 Sanville School Road, Bassett, June 13-30, 7:50-8:15 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Stanleytown Elementary, 74 Edgewood Drive, Stanleytown, June 13-30, 7:50-8:15 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Mondays through Fridays

Collinsville YMCA, 395 John Redd Blvd, Collinsville, June 6 – July 29, 7:45-8:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Vacation Bible Schools

Fieldale United Methodist VBS – 36 Patrick Ave., Fieldale, June 18, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Fresh Start VBS, 337 Patrick Ave., Fieldale, June 6-July 29, 11 a.m. to noon and snack 3-4 p.m.

Ft. Trial VBS, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown, July 10-146-7:30 p.m.

Hillcrest Baptist VBS, 18075 A.L. Philpott Hwy, Ridgeway, July 11-14, 6-8 p.m.

Other

Magna Vista High, 701 Magna Vista School Road, Ridgeway, June 6-July 28. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. June 13-30 and July 11-28 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch on Tuesdays.

Ridgeway Library,900 Vista View Lane, Ridgeway, June 6-July 28, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, noon to 1 p.m.

Meals will also be provided at closed, enrolled sites through the Summer Food Service Program. (sSome meals may not be provided for July 4-8). They are at:

Cheerful Chaps Daycare, Fieldale, June 6-July 29.

First Baptist Daycare Martinsville, June 6-July 29.

First Presbyterian Church (MHC-3), Martinsville, June 13-July 29.

Henry County Parks & Rec, four- and five-day sessions available for sign-up June 6-July 29.

Infinity Acres Camp, Ridgeway, July 11-29.

MHC-3 @ HJDB Event Center, Bassett. June 13-July 29.

MHC-3 @ PHCC, June 13-July 29.

MHC-3 @ First Baptist, June 13-July 29.

New Heights Foundation, Martinsville. June 6-July 29.

Spencer Penn Day Camp, Spencer, June 6-July 29.

Stanleytown Daycare Amazing Grace, June 6-July 29.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.