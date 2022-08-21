Tarot reading comes to Martinsville

Jacovia Hairston and Adin Linkous met in the most fortuitous of ways at Yamato Japanese Steakhouse, where Linkous works. She was talking to one of her coworkers about crystals when Hairston happened to walk in and they got to chatting about a mutual interest.

Linkous makes crystal wrap jewelry, and Hairston does oracle readings and reiki healing. Reiki healing, he said, is when “I use the healing energies of the crystals to bring about actual physical healing.”

“The crystals are supposed to bring different energies like positive energy, healing energy, calmness, things like that,” Linkous said.

Hairston said that the person who is getting the reading normally has a question or topic that they plan to ask him about and then he will “take a second to ground myself in the energy and I’ll shuffle my cards and see what Spirit has to say.”

He said he will then “relay the message of what the cards say, and basically tie that into what answers the person’s questions.” His process involves “allowing the cards to really be the message that their spirit guides and ancestors are answering.”

Linkous started making her jewelry around four months ago, beginning with some cheap dollar store products to practice on and then evolving into what she creates now, which are real crystals that she said she purchases from “little witchy shops.”

Hairston began diving into the world of spiritual readings around 2 years ago. He said that the reason he was initially interested was to take more initiative in his own personal healing process, and it evolved into doing the same thing for other people.

Even though he grew up going to a “strict church,” within his family, they took the approach of everyone finding their own relationship with God versus “solely basing what you feel off of consensus” in the church community.

“Once I started reading my Bible, a lot of the things I was learning kind of correlated … For me it just made more sense and I went with what felt right,” Hairston said. His great-grandfather, Robert Leonard Hairston, founded Greater New Bethel church in Martinsville and was active in multiple civil rights movements in the city, he said.

His great-grandfather’s story taught him that “by staying true to yourself and just being persistent, really good things can happen for you,” he said.

Early on in his spiritual journey, he had a reading done and received a message from his great-grandfather that led him to understand that “the things that I’m doing is safe … as long as I’m protecting myself and keeping myself grounded and just really staying true to myself, it’s perfectly fine and not anything I need to feel bad about or jeopardizing my faith.”

That experience is what allows Hairston to be so open about his spirituality, he said, and lets him know that it is okay for him to indulge in his spirituality without compromising his relationship with God. “I don’t have to not be a Christian or denounce Jesus or the faith that I grew up with just because I am also connecting with my ancestors and working with angels,” he said.

Linkous and Hairston call their partnership HODIE Haus of Rootz, and eventually they want to turn it into a business that is a safe place for like-minded people, they said. Hairston said that ideally they would eventually have a storefront with a back room for things meditation, idea sharing and even just socializing.

“People that want to get more in touch with their spiritual side” are the ideal customers, said Linkous, though they also welcome “people who are just open and really wanting that balance in their life,” Hairston said.

“We’re all young,” he said, “so it’ll take a bit of time, but we’re definitely working towards that.”