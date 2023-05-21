Alex Crowder transformed a 1965 Franklin Camper into a cat-themed, retro glamping experience — after more than 200 hours of work.

The camper, situated in Fieldale, has access to more than 50 minutes’ worth of walking trails, four creeks and wild Virginia blueberry bushes on the property. It is nestled in woods that have not been disturbed in over 200 years.

And turkey sightings are possible, with an estimated over 40 turkeys on the property.

His grandfather, the late Harry S. Nolen, bought the 170 acres of land around 50 years ago and it has been in the family ever since. His grandmother is Patricia Nolen and his parents are April and Troy Crowder.

Crowder and his wife Ana Stone have two sons, Oliver and Everett Crowder. Stone made items to go in the camper and help Crowder execute his vision of what the camper is today.

The exterior of the camper that faces the road has been painted with blue and pink accents to match the inside decorations. A sign that reads “The Purr-fect Pad” adorns the side to match the cat theme.

The other side of the camper was left white to be more relaxing for people using the seating and firepit area, Crowder said.

A selection of potted and natural plants and flowers are around the camp area. Crowder has a background in agriculture and his aunt, Angela Nolen, helps him with the plants on the site.

There is a natural stone fire pit with seating and a side table for an evening outdoors and also a picnic table for a lunch in the fresh outside air.

Upon entering the camper, to the left is the dining area. It has a dining table that is original to the camper and two bench seats. The table can lower and lie flat on the benches to create a second sleeping option with the addition of an air mattress on top.

The kitchen nook is surrounded by windows on all three walls and they are decorated with curtains handmade by Stone. The top of the curtain is pink and the bottom is a fabric with blue background and pink and white flowers.

On the window sill is a blue and white tea pot, a toy ice cream cart and a white lamp to follow the theme and color scheme of the camper. The table has a mini coffee station with a Keurig and K-cups, and the bench seats are decorated with fluffy pink and blue pillows.

The camper has new appliances that are retro in appearance, a sink and kitchen area and plenty of storage for dishes. The inside of the blue cabinets are painted pink to continue the color scheme of the rest of the camper.

On the wall by the toaster oven and refrigerator is a black and white Kit Cat Klock next to a wall mounted caged light fixture. The tile on the floor is a retro star pattern in black and white.

The queen-sized is covered in handmade pillows, also by Stone, that are made of the same fabric as the curtains in the camper.

Multiple surfaces in the camper—below the bed, in the kitchen and by the dining area—have a fun chalk board face where people can express their creativity by using the chalk provided.

Many of the cat pictures inside the camper are actually framed post cards that came from a flea market in Opelika, Alabama, where Crowder manages other properties, and many of the of the other decorations inside were chance finds at other stores, he said.

The cat theme was inspired by Crowder’s concierge and pharmacist, Lorie Rispoli of Seattle, Washington, who “really loves cats,” he said. He was interested in creating the atomic retro theme and she suggested that the cat post cards fit in with it perfectly.

The camper is a hobby for Crowder, he said, that helps promote tourism and bring people into Martinsville. It is available to be rented out through Airbnb for $88 a night. He also has a smaller 1974 Shasta camper that is fruit themed and plans to add even more campsites in the near future.