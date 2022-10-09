The Coleman Figsboro farmhouse, reconfigured for the 21st century

Jamie France looked around her pristine, comfortable and stylish home and said, “You never get done. Just do the important things and make do with the rest.”

By that time, she and her family had been living for almost a year in the century-old Figsboro farmhouse they had repaired and renovated.

Though a visitor may get the feeling that the house was brand new, that was a hard-fought impression through a great deal of work. Practically all that’s left is to hang a few closet doors.

The closest Jamie France knows about the house is that it was built in 1920 or earlier and had always been in her grandfather’s side of the family.

In fact, her son Greyson’s room once had been her brother Blaine Coleman’s room and her father Timmy Coleman’s room before that. Her daughter Macy now sleeps in the room that had been her aunt Lynn Brown’s room.

Many years ago, her grandparents Henry Coleman and Nancy Coleman, who also live in Figsboro, owned it and lived in it. After they built a house in 1993, they rented out the farmhouse.

It’s a Figsboro family. Brother Blaine Coleman, who sold her the farmhouse and owns the land surrounding it, lives in the house in the middle of Charlie Brown’s sometimes-sunflower farmland across from MeeMaw’s restaurant, about a mile away. Her parents, Timmy and Glenda Coleman, also live close by, on Washburn Drive.

When she and her brother were children, they lived in the house with their parents. In 1996, Timmy and Glenda Coleman bought a house near the end of Washburn Drive, and a few years after that, they built a house toward the top of Washburn Drive.

Jamie and Jordan France have two children, Greyson Scott, 6, and Macy France, 20 months. She is a dealer development representative for Eastman Chemical Co., and he is a working foreman for Utility Line Construction Services in Winston-Salem, N.C.

In 2020, the France family were living in Bassett and were just about to make renovations on that house when “out of the blue, my husband said, ‘I don’t think I want to be here anymore,’” Jamie France said.

“I said, ‘What about a farmhouse in Figsboro?’”

“He said, ‘Do you know who has one?’”

“I said, ‘Yeah.’”

And so it began.

‘It’s got great bones’

The farmhouse and the land around it were owned by her brother, but he never lived there. The Frances surveyed the property to cut out land with the house.

The remodeling began in July 2020; the Frances moved in in January 2021; and the last big project, the deck, was finished in October 2021. The contractor who built her parents’ house, Daniel Peters, worked on the farmhouse.

“We knew it had a few issues,” Jamie France said. “We didn’t know how many issues. Room by room, it kept popping up.”

The living room floor had been soft, and when they pulled up the floorboards, they discovered severe termite damage. Some joists had been eaten through, and others had fallen completely down.

Despite that shocking discovery, however, Peters encouraged her: “‘They don’t make houses like this anymore. It’s got great bones.’”

They dug out to give more of a crawlspace which allowed ducts to fit under the floor, which in turn allowed for central heating and air. The house now has two heat pumps, one for upstairs and one for down.

The foundations and subflooring were worked on from July through October 2020.

One side wall of the house was jacked up so the foundation could be replaced. Dale Coleman of Martinsville handled that work, including pouring footing.

Additional framing was reworked on the inside, including installing load-bearing beams. Sheetrock was hung in November 2020. The family – including the then-heavily pregnant Jamie France — installed the flooring themselves.

The couple did as much of the work as they could to keep costs down, she said. They’d come to the house each evening after work, and have their supper at her parents’ house.

The couple took down out one of the fireplaces and left the other. That one’s just for looks, though: Jordan France is a firefighter with the Bassett Volunteer Fire Department “and does not want a fire in the house,” she said.

Her father is an electrician, so father and daughter planned out the electrical service for the house.

They were no strangers to working together.

Growing up, “we had to contribute to the livelihood of the household, so every Saturday” as children she and her brother went along with their father to job sites, France said. As they grew older, their tasks, expanded, such as into pulling wire, nailing up boxes and putting in fixtures.

Ed Freel of Blue Ridge Custom Cabinetry in Franklin County built the cabinets. One wall of the kitchen was taken in to put a long pantry. That is a tidier look that just a jumble of cabinets – and cheaper, France said. She and her father built the barn-style doors from a kit – much more work than it would seem, she said.

The windows did not need replacing, but new trim needed to be made for them. “My dad can do it all,” France said. “I showed him what I wanted,” and he built it.

Her father also built the step treads, riser boards and skirt boards for the stairs.

Joe Woods of Woody’s Plumbing – he lives just down the road in a similar farmhouse – did the plumbing work.

Outside, the house had asbestos shingles, and Dwayne Ray of Muddy Fork put up vinyl siding. Robbie Whorley put on the new roof with metal from New South Metals in September 2021.

When it got down to the finishing touches, Paula Gray painted the furniture and interior doors.

‘Back home’

“I felt pressure that we really needed to get done when we sold the house” in Bassett “and a baby on the way,” she said.

The kitchen cabinets were installed in mid-December 2020; she had the baby on Jan. 5, 2021; and the family moved in on Jan. 23, 2021.

When they moved it the house had one working bathroom, and the kitchen didn’t have countertops nor a sink. The kitchen counters were installed in May 2021, and the installation of the hood vent in July 2021 completed the kitchen.

A new front porch was built in August 2021.

Though there are still some things they’d like to do – such as put up some closet doors upstairs – it was when the deck was built in October 2021, a year and 3 months into the project, “we kind of just liked lived – enjoyed” the house, she said.

“We had a great support system. It’s good to be back home.”

It has been heartwarming and fun to feel the community’s support as they were working on the house.

“I grew up here,” she said. People would drive by the house to comment on it, or “once they made that connection on Facebook they would message me on Facebook.” One person who had pulled up behind her at the gas station complimented the work.

“It feels good,” she said.