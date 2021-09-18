 Skip to main content
The Rev. Tyler Millner Jr. revs up scholarship in his late grandson's name
The Rev. Tyler Millner Jr. revs up scholarship in his late grandson's name

  Updated
The memory of a loved one soon could provide the chance at higher education in Martinsville and Henry County.

Deondre Millner ready for church or something is for which he is well-suited.

The Deondre Millner Memorial Scholarship Fund was started by the Rev. Tyler C. Millner in memory of his grandson Deondre, who was a 15-year-old student at Western Guilford High School outside Greensboro, N.C., when he died in an automobile accident.

“Deondre was a free-spirited, fun-loving child," said Tyler Millner, who is pastor of Morning Star Holy Church in Axton. "He loved sports, football and basketball, and had an enterprising spirit. Which he wouldn't have the chance to pursue his dreams. The scholarship in his name and honor will help make another youth's dream possible.”

The fund has grown exponentially since its founding in 2017, with its current total sitting around at $11,000 after an initial donation of $2,500. Millner said the long-term goal of the fund is to have an endowment once $25,000 is raised.

“We will begin offering scholarships after the fund reaches the initial target goal of $25,000,” Millner said.

Deondre Millner (right) and his brother Tyquan.

Millner said the Deondre Millner Memorial Scholarship Fund is planned to become an annual award, with the amount  based on the donations and earnings for a given year.

Millner said he has high hopes for that to come to fruition.

“Long term, we hope to annually award the scholarship to a deserving student,” he said. The student selection criteria for the scholarship are in the developmental stage as well, he said.

Two stages in life of Deondre Millner. He was 15 when he died.

Millner’s work with the foundation to make another youth’s dream possible through the scholarship echoes his grandson’s enterprising spirit, he said.

“How blessed the family was to have Deondre for the time we did. He delighted us all,” Millner said.

