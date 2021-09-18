The Rev. Tyler Millner Jr. revs up scholarship in his late grandson's name

The memory of a loved one soon could provide the chance at higher education in Martinsville and Henry County.

The Deondre Millner Memorial Scholarship Fund was started by the Rev. Tyler C. Millner in memory of his grandson Deondre, who was a 15-year-old student at Western Guilford High School outside Greensboro, N.C., when he died in an automobile accident.

“Deondre was a free-spirited, fun-loving child," said Tyler Millner, who is pastor of Morning Star Holy Church in Axton. "He loved sports, football and basketball, and had an enterprising spirit. Which he wouldn't have the chance to pursue his dreams. The scholarship in his name and honor will help make another youth's dream possible.”

The fund has grown exponentially since its founding in 2017, with its current total sitting around at $11,000 after an initial donation of $2,500. Millner said the long-term goal of the fund is to have an endowment once $25,000 is raised.

“We will begin offering scholarships after the fund reaches the initial target goal of $25,000,” Millner said.

Millner said the Deondre Millner Memorial Scholarship Fund is planned to become an annual award, with the amount based on the donations and earnings for a given year.