The search for butterflies continues - but so far, it's not having results in Bassett

TODAY’S WORD is fatuous. Example: You could tell by the look on David’s cat Bryan’s face, and by the way he behaved, that he was completely fatuous.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was dirge. It means a lament for the dead, especially one forming part of a funeral rite. Example: The dirge that played at Shannon’s father’s funeral was somber, yet beautiful, bringing tears to the eyes of almost everyone in attendance.

Butterflies

Sharron White of Bassett answers a question by Nancy Philpott of Bassett, who had written in to say that she was concerned this year over not seeing Monarch butterflies nor honeybees in her gardens:

“I too live in Bassett and have noticed a substantial difference this year in the number of butterflies. I have for the last 4 years cultivated a butterfly garden. Last year we had 34 monarch cocoons, and 26 of them were a complete cycle. We also had lots and lots of swallowtails in the past. This year I can probably count on one hand the numbers of butterflies we have had.

“Usually we are on our second round of milkweed for our hungry caterpillars and hoping there is enough for all of them. Sadly, we our still on the first round of milkweed. Miss seeing these beautiful creatures.”

Against it

Phil Sparks weighed in on the recent Stroller conversation on self check-out:

“I will never use self checkout since it offers no benefit to me — zero!

“If I am in a store and they don’t appreciate my business enough to provide a sufficient number of checkers I am subject to abandoning my cart and walking out. If they don’t want to hire someone to do checkout, let them hire someone to restock the merchandise I leave.

“This all started when Americans became “McDonaldlized” by returning your trays to the trash can! I never take items to the trash can. That way I know an employee has to bus the table and perhaps they will wipe it down and sanitize it for the next person.

“Once upon a time fast food was inexpensive but now it is less expensive to dine in many locally owned restaurants and diners. I don’t mind mentioning the quality of food in many of our locally owned restaurants and stores.

“Wake up and stop doing work for the people you are paying for service!”

Cucumber salad

After Wednesday’s list of cucumber recipes, did you think we’d leave out the classic? Nope; we just saved it for today: Mix 1/2 cup sugar into 1/2 cup vinegar. Stir in 4 cucumbers, peeled and thinly sliced, and 1 medium red onion, thinly sliced. Sprinkle with dill and refrigerate for 1 hour before serving.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first chewing gums, before the invention of modern chewing gum, were made out of things such as birch tree bark tar, tree resin, tree sap, tree resin and flavored paraffin.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many sticks of gum does the average American chew in a year?