The upheaval in England, explained

Editor's Note: Wally Quirk is a regular visitor to Martinsville, where he has family. He says the election of the latest prime minister, Rishi Sunak, "ends a period of turmoil, the like of which I have never known in my lifetime - the death of the Monarch, 3 Prime Ministers. 4 Chancellors of the Exchequer, 4 Home Secretaries and 3 Foreign Secretaries.

"The next big thing is the Autumn Financial Statement on 17th November and then hopefully things will stay calm in April/May 2024 when we have a General Election."

He wrote this description to help Americans understand what's been happening:

The seat of government in the United Kingdom is centered on the Palace of Westminster and comprises of 2 separate sections – the House of Lords and the House of Commons.

The members of the House of Lords used to comprise of people who have become a Lord because his father, grandfather etc had been a Lord before him. This changed in 1958 when men and women were granted Peerages due to having done something of great benefit to the community. Bishops are also allowed to sit in the House of Lords but as Cross Benchers (i.e. they have no affiliation to a political party). There about 300 people eligible to attend the House of Lords.

The House of Commons is where 650 Members of Parliament (MPs) each of whom represent a Constituency. They each represent about 75,000 people who are eligible to vote (18 years of age and over). They attend to the affairs of the day by passing legislation which controls the way of life we all enjoy (or not on occasions).The system of government in the United Kingdom is based on a party system. The present ones in England are the Conservatives, Labour, the Liberal Democrats as well as a few Green Party members, Scotland has 59 MPs of which 44 belong to the Scottish Nationalist Party with a few Conservatives and Liberals. Wales has 40 MPs with the largest group belonging to the Labour Party and Northern Ireland with its population of less than 2,000,000 has 18 seats and has 7 parties to choose from, of which the largest at the moment is Sinn Fein (pronounced Shin Fane).

However they refuse to attend Westminster. How they can get elected by some people in Northern Ireland knowing that they will not be represented at Westminster is a mystery, but that is Northern

Ireland !!

At a General Election, the population of all 650 constituencies go to the polling stations and cast their vote in a secret ballot. There are often about 6 or 7 candidates from which to choose. There can be up to 10 Wards (or sub-districts) in every Constituency. At 10.00pm every polling station closes and the ballot boxes are conveyed to a central point where they are all gathered together to be counted. In the cities, the count is held in the centre and so it is easy to drive there quickly but the more remote areas such as northern Scotland, don’t even start the count until the next day. There is always a race to see which constituency can declare first which is usually about 12.30am. The results all come in thick and fast for the next 4 or 5 hours. Most of us stay up until it is known which party has the most winners.

Each of the parties elect their own Leader and the leader of the largest party after the election becomes Prime Minister. He or she is basically an ordinary MP for a constituency – they are not elected as Prime Minister (Boris Johnson represents Henley to the west of London near Heathrow airport ). That person then goes to see the King when it is known that they lead the largest party in the new Parliament and seek permission to form a Government. This sounds strange but that is the role of a Constitutional Monarch.

The new Prime Minister then appoints about 40 people to be members of his/her Cabinet – the Group of people to virtually control every aspect of life. They head a department of Civil Servants to do this.

Their title is “Secretary of State for…….(whatever Department they head)”. There is an unwritten law that members of the Cabinet will agree on a course of action as long as there is a majority in Cabinet in favour, although some may not personally agree. This has become known as Cabinet Responsibility. In addition here are number of Ministers who serve the various Secretaries of State depending on the size of the Department.

The law used to require there to be a General Election every 5 years. This has changed so as to allow a Prime Minister to call an election earlier if he/she can persuade the House of Commons to support such an idea otherwise it remains at maximum term of 5 years.

The last election was in May 2019 and therefore the next has to be no later than May 2024. The last few years has seen the most dramatic series of political events in British history. Boris Johnson won the election by a large majority in 2019 and over the next 3 years personally broke a great many rules including the breaking of the law surrounding the holding of gatherings during the recent Covid lock-down. He was fined by the police for that. It is reported that he told lies in Parliament which is still the subject of an investigation by the Parliamentary authorities. This led to many of his Cabinet colleagues resigning and eventually to his own resignation as Prime Minister on 7 th July 2022. Because of the party system of Government, the party in power, stays in power and merely changes its leader and therefore the Prime Minister. 7 different people put their names forward to become the new leader and after a series of mini elections amongst the Conservative MPs (357 of them) where the one with the least number of votes dropped out, the 2 remaining were the subject of an election by the paid up members of the Conservative Party in the country (about 160,000). This procedure lasted until 6 th September when the result was announced with all the publicity it warranted. They chose Liz Truss, whereas the other candidate Rishi Sunak, had the biggest level of support among the actual MPs.

She took office by visiting the Queen at her home in Scotland and proceeded to appoint various people to posts to her Cabinet including Kwasi Kwarteng to be Chancellor of the Exchequer (the Country’s Financial Director).

On the 8th September, the Queen died. This meant that the new Government couldn’t do anything except prepare for the day when they could. On the 23 rd September, the new Chancellor published a Budget for the coming months and years. He and Liz Truss were in “lock-step” (her phrase) with each other concerning the details of the Budget but it caused such an uproar not only in the UK but internationally as well. The Exchange Markets, the Bond Markets etc all nose-dived and interest rates all went up sharply. On 14 th October she sacked the Chancellor for doing what she and he had agreed he would say.

She then appointed a new Chancellor – Jeremy Hunt (who had been one of the 7 people to put their names forward to be Prime Minister) who then issued a new Budget virtually contradicting all that had been contained in the earlier one. She held a Press Conference during which she made a statement and answered just 4 questions, all with the same answer and to the amazement of all present, walked off.

The next day her newly appointed Home Secretary (one of the 3 principal offices of State) resigned saying she did not approve of the way the Government was heading. This was last straw. Liz Truss resigned the next day, 20th October - the shortest term of office in history of the UK – 44 days.. The previous shortest was George Canning who left office I827 after 119 days because he died !!

There exists a group of Conservative MPs in the House of Commons, known as the 1922 Committee.

This group comprises of all the back-bench MPs ( this means all those MPs who are not the holder of any Government position) There is an Executive of 18 members and between them all make the rules under which election for the party leader is conducted. This time they decided that anyone wishing to be included on the ballot paper had to have the declared support of 100 fellow MPs by 2.00pm on Monday 24th October. Immediately before that date, just 2 colleague MPs have put their names forward - the aforementioned Rishi Sunak who very quickly had 102 supporters. The second name was that of Penny Morduant, who has been a member of the Cabinet in a succession of Governments over the past number of years without ever becoming a household name but nonetheless, respected by all of her colleagues.

However, she had only got 24 declared supporters. There was a third name being spoken about by all the media outlets – Boris Johnson, whose questionable actions caused this whole shambles in the first place.

He was supposed to have had more than the 100 supporters although this was never formally verified. At 9.30pm on the evening before the deadline for entering the fray, it was announced that he would NOT be putting his name forward because he felt that could not lead a united party. How it was ever thought that he could find 40+ people of sufficient experience to form a Cabinet when all those with the necessary credentials had resigned from his Cabinet in the first place.

Needless to say that the opposition Parties demanded a General Election. However, the Labour Party did exactly the same when James Callaghan replaced Harold Wilson in 1976 and when Tony Blair left office and was replaced by Gordon Brown as Prime Minister in 2007, without the involvement of anyone else on either occasion.

Picture the scene at 2,00pm on Monday 24 th October. We were all sitting waiting for the Chairman of the 1922 Committee to announce the number of supporters that each candidate had secured and but instead were simply advised that there had been only valid candidate- Rishi Sunak. At that point, he is the Party Leader. Despite the words of Penny Morduant’s team that they were confident that she had achieved the threshhold required to be included in a ballot, she hadn’t.

The next thing that happened was that Liz Truss had an audience with King Charles on 25 th October in order to formally resign her post. This was followed almost immediately by Rishi Sunak speaking to the King who confirmed to the King that he has the ability to form a Government. Only at that point, did he become Prime Minister.

He is the youngest new Prime Minister since 1812 and the first of mixed race – he is of Indian descent.

On 25 th October, Liz Truss had an audience at 10.25am with the King and formally resigned from the post of Prime Minister. For the next 45 minutes or so, we did not have a Prime Minister. Rishi Sunak had his audience with King Charles at 11.15am and at that time became the 57 th Prime Minister, the 3rd youngest and the first of mixed race – Indian. He was actually born in Southampton in southern England and went to school at the nearby Winchester College – one of the foremost private schools in England where he became Head Boy. After graduating from Oxford University with a first class honours degree, he attended Stanford University in the USA as Fulbright Scholar and was awarded an MBA. He worked for a Hedge Fund office in California before getting involved with politics.

He gave his first speech at 12.40pm after returning from seeing the King. He then set about appointing colleagues to his Cabinet. However within the first hour, 3 members of the previous Cabinet had either stood down, resigned or been sacked – either way they had gone. However during the next 7 hours, he had appointed numerous members of his Cabinet covering every aspect of life in the UK in addition to several others who are responsible for sections of a large Departments ( such as the Foreign Office).

There is a Law which limits the number of Cabinet members to 22, but surprisingly does not limit the number of Ministers. However there is an overall limit of 109 who can receive an increased salary to recognize his/her extra responsibilities.

There exists in the UK, a group known as the Privy Council.This has been in existence since 14 thcentury. There are about 700 people eligible to attend meetings but there are seldom more than 25. It is “chaired” by the King. Its function these days is merely to advise him of what is happening inside and outside Parliament. I say “chaired”, which is not quite right – they always stand in a circle at meetings.

During discussions in the House of Commons, members are not allowed to refer to each other by name.

They refer to members of their own party as “my Honouable Friend” or if the person is a member of the Privy Council, “ my Right Honourable Friend” or if the person is a lawyer or Barrister, “my Right Honourable and Learned Friend”. If the is referring to is a member of the opposition, the reference is to “the Honouable Gentleman” or “the Right Honourable Gentleman” or “the Right Honourable and Learned Gentleman” (the word “learned” is pronounces as 2 syllables – ler nedd). The activities in the Commons chamber are conducted by The Speaker. If a member is persistently disrespectful, the Speaker will name him/her, at which point he/she has to leave for the rest of the day (or longer if it is a serious matter). The only exception is when the Speaker calls upon a member to ask his/her question during Prime Minister’s Question Time.

Every Wednesday at 12.00 noon, there is a Prime Minister’s Question Time during which time the Leader of the Opposition (the leader of the second largest party) will ask 6 questions and the leader of the third largest will ask 3. Members wishing to ask a question stand in order to catch the Speaker’s eye.

He tries to call members from different parties in rotation, but it doesn’t always happen. The Question Time lasts for about 40-45 minutes. Prior to 1995. there were 2 Question Times of 15 minutes each but Tony Blair changed the practice to once per week but twice as long.

The person who controls the timetable for the House of Commons is known as the Leader of the House.

The new person into this role is Penny Morduant. All of the Departments of Government have a day when the Secretary of State for that department has to make a statement and answer questions about the performance of that Department. In addition, there are Parliamentary Committees – one for each aspect of Government. They comprise of up to 15 members who have registered an interest in that subject. It is chaired by a member of the Opposition and who can demand that Senior Members of the Cabinet (and even the Prime Minister) come before a Committee to answer for their actions (or inactions).

The dust has now settled and things are slowly returning to what we used to know as normal.

Any member can present a proposition (known as a Bill ) for discussion and eventually change the law.This is known as Priveate Members Bill. However there are many stages before this can happen.

He/she must have 10 supporters before it can reach the floor of the House where it receives its First Reading. It has to be then included in the timetable for the House so as to be able to receive its Second Reading. This stage is an in depth examination of the merits and desirability of the proposition. If it accepted by a majority of the members of the whole House of Commons, it then goes to the House of Lords for consideration. They have the right to amend it if they see fit and often do. The amendment is usually accepted by the House of Commons but they have the right to ignore it. The proposition then receives its final Third Reading before being placed before the King for the Royal Assent. At that point it becomes law.

If the Government itself puts forward a proposition which is regarded as an important part of their policy and it fails to be accepted, it is highly likely that they resign and have to endure a General Election.