TheatreWorks presents "12 Angry Jurors"

Sherman L Sergel's adaptation of the Emmy award-winning "12 Angry Men" originally was produced by Reginald Rose. This stage production brings together 12 ordinary people as they consider the guilt or innocence of an individual accused of murder. What seems like an open-and-shut case at first is quickly turned on its head as various testimonies and evidence are re-examined. Each character's own biases and personal histories are brought to light when tempers flare and discussions become heated by the minute.