top story

TheatreWorks presents "12 Angry Jurors"

12 Angry Jurors

TheatreWorks Community Players will present "12 Angry Jurors" at 7 p.m. Sept. 8-10 and 15-17 and at 2 p.m. Sept. 11.

 Holly Kozelsky

TheatreWorks Community Players' cast of "12 Angry Jurors" features familiar actors and people new to the local stage -- including recently retired Henry County administrator Tim Hall.

Sherman L Sergel's adaptation of the Emmy award-winning "12 Angry Men"  originally was produced by Reginald Rose. This stage production brings together 12 ordinary people as they consider the guilt or innocence of an individual accused of murder. What seems like an open-and-shut case at first is quickly turned on its head as various testimonies and evidence are re-examined. Each character's own biases and personal histories are brought to light when tempers flare and discussions become heated by the minute. 

Joanie McPeak is the director.

The cast is:

  • Juror #1 (foreman): Lanetta Byrd
  • Juror #2: Landon George
  • Juror #3: Steve McPeak
  • Juror #4: Jackie Scaffidi
  • Juror #5: Scott Harmon
  • Juror #6: Chris Walker
  • Juror #7: Ethan Goins
  • Juror #8: Mike Hatfield
  • Juror #9: Don Grayson
  • Juror #10: Valerie Bowling
  • Juror #11: Tim Hall
  • Juror #12: Jo Grayson
  • Voice of Judge: Fran Gale
  • Guard: Tom Berry and Scott Guebert

The show will be presented at 7 p.m. Sept. 8-10 and 15-17 and at 2 p.m. Sept. 11.

Tickets cost $15 and are available on theatreworks-community-players-inc-334885.square.site/.

Tickets are also available in person from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 4-5 and 8-9 at the Black Box Theatre.

