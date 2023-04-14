Here’s what happened locally on April 14 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:
1923: Patrick Religious Colony Prospers – Community in Virginia Mountains removes itself from World’s Wickedness.
Reports from Patrick county indicate that the religious colony, which was founded a year ago by Rev. M. Allen Stickley, in South river valley, is making progress, and that preparations are being made to receive additional families who share the belief of their religious leader that the time has come to remove themselves from the wickedness of the world, and to live in pastoral simplicity and more in accordance with the teachings of the Bible.
It is now a year since Rev. Mr. Stickley, who held charges in the Shenandoah valley, announced in his plan of founding a Christian community far in the mountains of Patrick county. Since that time he and six families have organized a settlement in the fertile valley, part of which they own and which is shut off from outside interference by forbidding cliffs. The valley is ten miles north of Stuart and hard to reach. Little has been heard of them since they launched the plan, partly because the minister desired to be left alone and was adverse to anything like the focusing of public attention on his plan. Word is coming out of the valley of building activity, and one Patrick county man who was at one of the mountains overlooking the little valley reports seeing, in addition to the farmhouses erected by the newcomers when they settled there, new buildings. One of these has the appearance of a church, and another a school. Framework was also seen of several new homes. Patrick county farmers who have come in contact with the settlers report that the pioneers are industrious folk. They are from Georgia, Maryland, Indiana and Pennsylvania. It is understood that the arrivals this spring will come largely from Indiana. The women are described as able housekeepers and the men progressive agriculturists. The colony has secured purebred stock and they are raising fine cattle, growing grain and cultivating orchards.
1948: A spokesman for the American Furniture Co. today said that approximately 100 more workers returned to their jobs at plants today as … the walk out there continued with picketing at all gates. The return of workers sent employment to approximately 630, the spokesman said, or about 100 more men than were working Friday.
1973: It’s still too early for Patrick County’s orchard owners to evaluate damages their crops may have suffered when temperatures dropped into the 20s Wednesday night. “It will be two or three days before we can tell,” said Mrs. Carl Ayers of Ayers Orchards, Rt. 5, Stuart, where temperatures reached 25 degrees.
1998: Earl Preston Sr. of Chestnut Knob Road got up at a quarter to 4 Monday morning to begin cooking 10 20-pound hams, but by the afternoon he was “very satisfied” with the results. … Some 2,000 people were out sampling Preston’s work at the Sportsman’s Charity Club annual Easter egg hunt and barbecue behind Albert Harris Elementary School on Monday.