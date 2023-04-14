It is now a year since Rev. Mr. Stickley, who held charges in the Shenandoah valley, announced in his plan of founding a Christian community far in the mountains of Patrick county. Since that time he and six families have organized a settlement in the fertile valley, part of which they own and which is shut off from outside interference by forbidding cliffs. The valley is ten miles north of Stuart and hard to reach. Little has been heard of them since they launched the plan, partly because the minister desired to be left alone and was adverse to anything like the focusing of public attention on his plan. Word is coming out of the valley of building activity, and one Patrick county man who was at one of the mountains overlooking the little valley reports seeing, in addition to the farmhouses erected by the newcomers when they settled there, new buildings. One of these has the appearance of a church, and another a school. Framework was also seen of several new homes. Patrick county farmers who have come in contact with the settlers report that the pioneers are industrious folk. They are from Georgia, Maryland, Indiana and Pennsylvania. It is understood that the arrivals this spring will come largely from Indiana. The women are described as able housekeepers and the men progressive agriculturists. The colony has secured purebred stock and they are raising fine cattle, growing grain and cultivating orchards.