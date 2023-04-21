Here’s what happened locally on April 21 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: The business and professional women of Martinsville met, at the request of Miss Lula Carter, last Friday evening in the Sunday School Auditorium of the First Baptist Church to consider an organization, which will correspond in its general objects to those of the Kiwanis Club and will co-operate in all civic movements for a better town.

1948: Roxy Theatre “Rose of Santa Rose,” with The Hoosier Hotshots, Patricia White. Also “Shut My Big Mouth,” with Joe E. Brown. Chapter Number two of Brick Bradford/Rives Theatre: “Dangerous Years,” with Wiliam Helop, Ann E. Todd, Jerome Cowan and Jennifer Holt, and “Be Big: with Laurel and Hardy. Also, News, Merrie Melody in color and Puppetoon in color./Bee Dee Theatre: “Railroaded,” with John Ireland, Sheila Ryan and Huge Beaumont; “Range Beyond the Blue” with Eddie Dean, Roscoe Ates and Helen Mowery. Also shorts./National Theatre: “Louisiana” with Governor Jimmie Davis and Margaret Lindsay. Also “Jiggs and Maggie in Society,” with Joe Yule and Rennie Riano.

1973: When the Martinsville Business and Professional Women’s Club celebrates its 50th anniversary on Thursday, April 26, with a banquet at Chatmoss Country Club, Mrs. Nell Hollifield will take members and guests on a stroll “Down Memory Lane” as she recounts the club’s history.

1998: The cost of housing Martinsville city jail inmates at other facilities because of overcrowding will have fallen from $187,305 in 1996-97 to an estimated $10,000 next year with the use of a new jail, Sheriff Steve Draper told Martinsville City Council on Thursday. … Draper said he had expected to spend $200,000 this year to house inmates elsewhere before the city opened its new $460,000, 48-bed jail addition behind the municipal building this August.