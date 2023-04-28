Here’s what happened locally on April 28 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: The Business and Professional Women of Martinsville will perfect an organization on Monday night at 7:30 in the Sunday School Auditorium of the First Baptist Church. Officers will be elected and plans made for the year. No meeting tonight, because of the Health Pageant.

1948: Around 35 children assembled at the home of Mrs. Henkle M. Price, River Road, recently when she entertained with a birthday party in honor of her daughter, Martha. Those invited were the honoree, Ana De Young, Toy Lacey, Martha Franck, Alice Yeaman, Betty Brown, Kay Ascough, Barry Davis, Harold Williams, Charles Rowe, Breck Kester, Duke Lyons, Kirk Adams, Floyd Craig, John Shultz, Martha Bivens, June Ramsey, Ann Kearfott, Ann Hennessey, Mary Garland LaPrade, Ann Whitener, Robert Fagg, A.C. Wilson, Mary Lou Troxler, Ruth Drewry, Chauncey Drewry, Judy Scales, Linda Sue Flora, Charles Fishburn, Sandy Webb, Vaughn Hodnett, Rusty Hodnett, Phyllis Ann Sherman, Jacqueline Hacker, Susan Fields, Becky Swinler, Milly Ravenel, Mary Beth Kickerson, Sarah Thomason, William Clingenpeel, Lou Jones, Frances Wiebel, Elizabeth Simmons, Fred Renick and Judy Renick.

1973: “They’re really on the move,” Henry County Extension Agent George Pollard said today of area farmers getting their land ready for planting. Pollard said the dry weather this past week allowed farmers to get out in the fields for the first time in weeks.

1998: In the past two years, several local business and industry leaders have said the relationship between Martinsville City Council and the Henry County Board of Supervisors needs to be stronger. In September, Tultex Corp. President and Chief Operating Officer Chuck Davies said bad feelings between the city and the county were hampering economic development and education.

