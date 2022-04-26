Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, April 29

Today is Friday, April 29, the 117th day of 2022. There are 246 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The annual meeting of Confederate Veterans of Henry County will be held next Saturday, the 29th instant, at the Courthouse at ten o’clock, A.M. The annual meeting of the Stuart-Hairston Camp of Confederate Veterans will be held in the Court House next Saturday at ten o’clock for the election of officers of the Camp and delegates to the Confederate Reunion which will be held in Richmond June 19-22.

1947: Miss Betty Ruth Anglin was chosen “Miss Spencer-Penn 1947” at the second annual Beauty contest held Saturday at the Spencer-Penn High School. An overflow audience witnessed the selection of Miss Anglin by a board of three judges.

1972: A Collinsville woman says she thinks the public is pretty well aware on how to prepare creesy (cress), and well aware that it makes a delicious meal. Now, what about dandelion greens? “Dandelion greens make a tasty salad when blanched, chilled and served with dressing,” she advises; “the leaves should be cut while young, since they grow bitter with age.” Fried dandelion blossoms taste like mushrooms, and the roots can be roasted and ground into a coffee – sorta bitter, she says, but a lot of people like bitter tea.

1997: Two Martinsville officials said the city is on a 30-year cycle of investing in capital projects. “It’s definitely part of a cycle,” said Vice Mayor Mark Crabtree. “In the ’60s, Martinsville was a boom town. Now you have a 30-year cycle and a lot of older things that need to be addressed." “Back in the 1960s, within a very short period of time, this community did a new municipal building, a new fire station, a new high school, probably within three years of each other,” said City Manager Earl B. Reynolds Jr. Such building spurts appear to occur “every 30 years, if you look at the historical data.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.