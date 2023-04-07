Here’s what happened locally on April 7 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: HORSEPASTURE – Sunday was as cold as winter, but in spite of it all some wore Easter suits and hats to Sunday School and there was a splendid attendance; some visitors. The extreme cold weather permitting some from attending Monday afternoon the school children had an egg hunt at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Marshall and they all seemed to enjoy themselves. Several patrons were there to witness the fun. The schools have purchases a volley ball and net and took them over there and played with them for part of the time.

1948: In a statement to The Daily Bulletin today, Peter Lee Boaz, president of Local 284, United Furniture Workers of America, CIO, said the strike will continue at the American Furniture Co. plant until a union contract is signed there.

1973: Area grocery store owners and meat department managers are expecting “business as usual” as a week-long meat boycott protesting high prices entered its second day today. Most meat markets were closed Sunday, so it was hard to judge whether housewives were crossing beef, lamb and pork off their shopping lists. … Ray Ford, meat manager at Kroger’s, said he doesn’t believe the boycott will hurt business.

1998: A batch of very strong or just plain bad cocaine is the apparent cause of unexpectedly adverse and even life-threatening reactions here, according to an emergency room physician. Dr. David O. Lewis of Memorial Hospital of Martinsville and Henry County said this morning that a greater than usual number of patients have been seen in the ER recently. Two patients in the past week to 10 days have suffered strokes after taking cocaine, he said, and others have experienced equally severe reactions.