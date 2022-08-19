 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Aug. 19

Today is Friday, August 19, the 231st day of 2022. There are 134 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: 1923 Buick: 14 Distinctive Models: Tour. Sedan, 5 pass., $1935 – Roadster, 2 pass., $1175—Sedan, 7 pass., $2195—Sport. Road., 3 pass., $1625 – Roadster, 2 pass., $895 … Martinsville Motor Company

1947: The meeting scheduled originally for this afternoon between representatives of the Virginia Mirror Co. and Local 284, United Furniture Workers of America, CIO, to discuss a new contract has been postponed until Tuesday, it was learned today. Postponement was asked by the company. Meanwhile, union members of the firm remained out on strike pending renewal of negotiations toward a new contract.

1972: Ah, those Methodists and Baptists – always trying to outdo each other, it appears. First United Methodist Church did a good deed when it bought some adjoining property, cleared it, and installed a parking lot with a park-like atmosphere, complete with trees. Now first Baptist Church has done a similar good deed, improving the appearance of its area considerably.

1997: The Lester Group is operating a new warehousing business in the former Winn Dixie building in Stanleytown, Lester Group President George Lester said this morning. “We feel good, initial response has been good,: Lester said. “So far the business has been people calling us as the word got out. The business, Professional Distribution Services Inc., began operating July 21 and has about 40 employees.

