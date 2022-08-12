 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, August 12

Today is Friday, August 12, the 224th day of 2022. There are 141 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: On May 8th, 1922, at the close of a perfect day, as the rosy glow melted into purple shadows and slowly mingled with the approaching shades of night; one by one the twinkling stars came out and lighted the pathway to Heaven, as the perfect life of Mrs. Anna Philpott Snidow answered the summons from the Master, “Come unto Me and rest.” …

Also in 1922: A meeting held yesterday afternoon of a special Fuel Committee of the Kiwanis Club, with J.E. Howard president of the Club, revealed the fact, that, in addition to the rapidly growing coal shortage, the fuel situation in Martinsville is critical and that prospects of early relief are not encouraging.

1947: The Fire committee of City Council was instructed in a meeting of city council last night towards the acquisition of a new lot on the Southside as the future home of a new fire station there.

1972: Leander Morris, a former music teacher in the Martinsville school system, will perform tonight and Wednesday in the Martinsville-Henry County Crusade now in progress. … The Rev. Ralph Bell, an associate with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, told the capacity audience that the present age is characterized by “golden-mouthed oratory, intellectual achievement and philosophical method.”

Also in 1972: This ad: Eagles – Downtown Martinsville & Collinsville Shopping Center: Back to school, everyone! Aladin school lunch kits, complete with thermos, $2.88; Elmer’s glue, 37 cents; coil composition book, 3 per pkg., 77 cents; boy’s fancy flare pants, $4; lady’s panty hose, 3 prs. For $1

1997: The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services recognized Martinsville’s new police academy at a ceremony that marked the academy as a training center for area police departments and emergency dispatchers.

