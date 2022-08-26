Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, August 26

Today is Friday, August 26, the 238th day of 2022. There are 127 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: We understand that the Board of Supervisors has taken special measures for the careful inspection of the Leatherwood road to make sure that its construction, with the proper depth of surfacing and other requirements, are strictly according to contract. … There have been reports that some of the improved roads in the county have shown such deterioration as to indicate that the surfacing was insufficient.

1947: More than 100 4-H Club members of Franklin, Patrick, Pittsylvania and Henry counties will compete in the Southern Piedmont Virginia Junior Dairy Show to be held here at Kenmar Far on Saturday, it was announced today.

Also 1947: It was estimated today that approximately 50 per cent of World War II veterans in the area will cash their terminal leave bonds starting Tuesday, September 2, at two of the city’s three banking institutions. Officials at the First National Bank and the Piedmont Trust Bank … stated today that “large numbers” probably will turn in their bonds during the first two weeks. However, it was pointed out that a recent survey showed that 23 per cent of the veterans will need money to pay off current debts, 19 per cent for payments on hoes, 17 per cent for insurance premiums and 15 per cent for medical expenses.

1972: The State Corporation Commission has postponed a public hearing set for Aug. 30 at Collinsville on the inadequacy of service by the Daniel Creek Water Co. Inc. … For a number of years the privately-owned utility, which serves about 1,600 customers in the growing Collinsville community of Henry County, has been hard-hit by summer water shortages.

1997: Martinsville officials said businesses could begin building in Clearview Business Park as soon as spring 1998 with a $700,000 grant from the federal Economic Development Administration now approved.

