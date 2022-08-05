Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, August 5

Today is Friday, August 5, the 217th day of 2022. There are 148 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The Bassett Motor Service Co., as usual, is leading in the latest and most up-to-the-minute things, and has installed a radio phone. Mr. Moore, being the band leader here, loves to compare notes with New York and other cities on the same elevated wave as ours.

1947: While all was quiet on the Democratic primary front yesterday, voters in the adjoining counties of Patrick and Pittsylvania staged two of the most vigorous and hotly-contested primary elections in recent years. Patrick county’s lone contest – that of nominating a sheriff on the Democratic ticket, resulted in the defeat of Frank D. Mays, sheriff in that county for 28 years. S. Fichard Fulcher … pulled 1,270 votes against a total of 852 for Mays.

1972: Mrs. D.J. Oaks of Douglas Street has been following our items about the missing murals in the downtown Martinsville Post Office and says she distinctly remembers seeing a painting there. It was about 1935, she recalls … That was several years before the post office was rebuilt, and at that time the painting was on the wall in what is now the work area near the stamp window. She recalls that the scene was rural in nature and depicted a farm scene, including at least one reddish-brown cow. She recalls having seen another picture in the lobby, this one of a mother and a young girl, all with a stylized Confederate flag superimposed.

1997: (photo caption) Rodney Mullen, a professional World Industries skater, performed board tricks in an uptown Martinsville parking lot Tuesday night as part of a skateboarding competition. The MAC, Main Street Skate Shop and D’s Skate Shop sponsored the event.

