Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, December 16

Today is Friday, December 16, the 350th day of 2022. There are 15 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The most elaborate and prettily appointed entertainment of the season was the dinner given Tuesday evening at the Henry Hotel by Mr. and Mrs. N.S. Schottland in honor of the Andrews-Finley bridal party and out of town guests. Covers were laid for thirty and the delicious menu was furnished by Demoret of Washington, D.C.

1947: W.M. Koger, Chatham Heights, today offered to the City Welfare department and the Henry County Red Cross chapter the use, rent-free, of a six-room house on the Barrow’s Mill road for the destitute family who lost their home here Friday as a result of a fire. … The family is still being taken care of by neighbors until such time as housekeeping can again be established. The Welfare department contributed a $10 food order this morning.

Also 1947: William Lash Hairston III, son of Mrs. Virginia Hairston of Martinsville, is numbered among several Fifth district men who have been appointed by Representative Thomas B. Stanley as a principal candidate to the United States Naval Academy.

1972: The FBI today entered the investigation of the burglary of an undetermined amount of money from a night depository at the temporary trailer office of the Laurel Park branch of the First National Bank of Martinsville and Henry County.

1997: The Martinsville City School Board agreed to set a schedule for the discussion of year-round elementary schools at its meeting Thursday. School Superintendent Ira Trollinger said the division is considering year-round schools at the K-3 and 4-5 elementary levels. … On a year-round schedule students attend 45-day school sessions, then are off for 15 days.