Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, December 2

Today is Friday, December 2, the 336th day of 2022. There are 29 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The home of the new bakery is a well constructed two story building on College street … The building with its equipment was constructed at a cost of nearly $20,000. The big tile encased oven 14 feet wide, 16 feet in depth and 10 feet in height, was installed at a cost of over $3000, weighs ninety tons, and has a maximum capacity of at least fifteen thousand loaves daily.

1947: Members of the Martinsville Garden Club assembled at Hotel Henry Wednesday morning at ten o’clock for their monthly business meeting, at which time the main topic for discussion was the club’s project of planting shrubbery on the Martinsville General Hospital grounds. The meeting is to being this fall. Mrs. W.L. Pannill, president, conducted the meeting.

1972: Some 20-25 Martinsville welfare recipients previously required to work can now quite their jobs and still get full benefits under the federal Aid to Families with Dependent Children (AFDC) program. This is because the state Board of Welfare and Institutions has rescinded a rule requiring adults receiving AFDC payments to accept jobs found for them by local welfare boards.

1997: Virginia National Guardsmen from Martinsville who recently returned from active duty in Bosnia say they are especially thankful this holiday season. In addition to the traditional thanks, the men, from Detachment 1, 1st Battalion of the 246th Field Artillery, are glad to be home from the war-torn country, where they were part of a United Nations peacekeeping force.