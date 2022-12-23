Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, December 23

Today is Friday, December 23, the 357th day of 2022. There are eight days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: There were 830 gallons of illicit liquor, recent captures, poured into the city sewer last Tuesday morning. On the same day 425 gallons were captured and five automobiles.

1947: Martinsville prepared today to celebrate Christmas more beautifully than any year in the history of the city. Santa Claus will visit all homes in the city as donations of gifts and money have literally poured into the welfare offices. Distribution of gifts has posed a problem for both city and county Welfare Departments, although unfortunate families will not be forgotten.

1972: The cost of new homes in the area has skyrocketed in the past year and local builders predict the trend will continue. They attribute the higher price tags to the increased cost of building materials, land and labor. Lumber and plywood have increased the most, the builders agreed.

Also 1972: The Broadview Dairy … was on property just off River Hill Road on what is now known as the Dye Plant Road. “We used to milk around 50 cows a day and get out and deliver milk all over town,” Robert Wagoner said. Mrs. Fralin and Mrs. Nunn were wonderful to work with.

1997: Martinsville City employees and Henry County Public Services workers played Santa Claus this holiday season, helping Christmas Cheer Inc. deliver canned foods and toys to needy families in their area. The workers began distributing boxes of goods to families Thursday and will continue today.

Also 1997: Two real estate firms have withdrawn their offer to buy the former Sara Lee Knit Products Building. Realtor Henry Wall said Berry-Elliott Realtors Inc. and Cahill Real Estate had put a deposit on the Cleveland Avenue building to give them time to debate if they should purchase it. “They have withdrawn the offer. They may still buy it, I don’t know.”

