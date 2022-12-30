Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, December 30

Today is Friday, December 30, the 364rd day of 2022. There is one day left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Classified Ads: LOST: Goodyear Automobile tire and rim between Critz and Martinsville, Va., Reward of five dollars if returned to Critz. H.W. Clark, Grader, Tobacco Growers Co-op. Assoc., Critz, Va./LOST : Saturday night, a long, narrow belt to a blue Bolivia coat. Finder please return to the Bulletin office for a reward./Dr. E.P. Amiss Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat. Glasses Fitted. Office over H.A. Ford & Co. Martinsville, Va.

1947: The ballroom of Thomas Jefferson Hotel was the scene of a formal dance last evening, when Misses Adelene Owen, Jeanne Nance, Barbara Croom, Patsy Lovelace, Sabra Scott, Susie Kyle and Barbara Davis entertained. The hostesses used Christmas decorations in the ballroom, where more than 200 members of the local younger set danced from 8 until 12 o’clock.

1972: Henry County authorities have turned up the first clues in the burglary of $63,000 from the Laurel Park branch of the First National Bank of Martinsville and Henry County. Checks and a Bank Americard sales draft amounting to $256.77 were found strewn along Route 220 in Franklin County about 12 miles north of Martinsville.

1997: Judith Warren’s childhood dreams came true on Christmas Eve when her boyfriend proposed to her in a horse-drawn carriage in uptown Martinsville. “I set this all up as part of your Christmas,” Billy J. Donley of Figsboro told Warren before he proposed to her. “I wanted to let you know how much I love you.” Donley, 19, set his girlfriend in the buggy and slipped a diamond engagement ring on her finger.