Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, December 9

Today is Friday, December 9, the 343rd day of 2022. There are 22 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The grand prize, a $40 Walnut or Mahogany bedstead, given by the American Furniture Co., to the boy, a Country Club Member, who did the best year’s work was awarded to Wallace McMahan of Ridgeway. The final checking of the stories and record books was finished yesterday. James Richardson ran a very close race with Wallace McMahan and in fact won first prize on his pig at the County Fair, but McMahan had an uniformly good record for the entire year.

1947: A fair-sized offering of tobacco was handled today on the Martinsville market, an estimated 100,000 pounds spread out on the Farmer’s and Planter’s warehouse floors. Sales got underway at 9:30 o’clock and were completed before noon. An estimated average of $32 per hundred was paid for the day’s offerings.

1972: Ever wonder how those cannons reached the Henry County Courthouse? The story goes that a group of women obtained them from a naval source and when they arrived at the railroad station, figured the husbands could tug them on handcarts up Broad Street. They couldn’t budge them, so when a circus came to town, the local folks enlisted the aid of some elephants.

1997: From now on, whenever Henry Gilbert hears the telephone ring, he can expect a friend or relative to be on the other end of the line. Until last month, the 59-year-old Woodland Heights resident headed the Martinsville-Henry County 9-1-1 Communications Center, answering emergency calls that included blazing house fires, twisted car wrecks and multiple shootings.