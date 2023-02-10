Here’s what happened locally on Feb. 10 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: We appreciate the interest that you have taken in the rat campaign, in making early reports and including those turned in for prizes, alone over fifteen hundred. Now that we have had such a slaughtering success, try to keep them away from our outdoor food houses, making use of traps and metal sheeting, and a good cat will do her part if she is not fed too heavily from the table.

1948: For the first time during winter Greyhound buses were withdrawn from the roads in Southwest Virginia today as the sleet threatened to make highways too dangerous for motor travel. Buses failed to arrive in Martinsville from Roanoke and Winston-Salem.

1973: The area so far has escaped the brunt of a fuel oil and gas shortage that has shut down schools in some states and led to pleas to consumers in colder regions to lower their thermostats and wear more clothes. “We’re in real good shape right now,” said Moyer Merriman, superintendent of operations for Southwestern Virginia Gas Co. He said the company had to reduce by 8 per cent the amount of gas allowed customers last year but the cutback caused no crisis.

1998: While many college students spent January trudging through snow to get to classes, Larisa Blair explored the Taj Mahal and other wonders of India. Along the way she got a glimpse of the world’s second most populous country. … India was the classroom for Blair and 16 other Americans who went on the trip.

Also 1998: Fred T. Martin is planning to buy the former Sara Lee Knit Products building on Cleveland Avenue. Martin’s lawyer, Phil Gardner, said Martin has sued Sara Lee Corp. claiming breach of contract in the sale of the former textile building.