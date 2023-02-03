Here’s what happened locally on Feb. 3 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Officers for months had been told that liquor was being made in the Peters Creek section of Patrick County and the country was carefully combed and no still was found … They were told to go to a cow lot near Moir Collin’s house where, it was said, they would find a hidden trap door in the ground between two poplar trees. … Opening it and descending crude steps they found themselves in a large subterranean chamber roofed by beams which were in turn covered with dirt vegetation growing on top. In this room they found a complete copper still which showed every indication of having been operated for years.

1948: Fanned by a brisk, cold wind out of the west, fire in midmorning today wiped out one of the oldest landmarks of the Town of Ridgeway and threatened for a time to engulf other business property on Route 220, which threads through the community to make its Main Street. Destroyed by the blaze was the rambling, ancient frame building which once housed the general mercantile business of former State Senator W.A. Garrett.

1973: The City of Martinsville and Appalachian Power Co. are in a dispute over how much raw electric energy the utility is required to sell the city for resale to residents. The dispute surfaced Dec. 29 when Apco denied a claim made by the city to the Federal Power Commission that the contract calls for sale of all raw energy needed by the city and at wholesale prices.

1998: The Henry County Board of Supervisors informally agreed Tuesday night to back a private $1.5 million to $2 million renovation project for the old county courthouse in Martinsville. At some as-yet undetermined point during the renovation process, ownership of the building would be transferred to the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society.