Here’s what happened locally on Feb. 17 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Mr. A.L. Dean, State Poultry specialist, headquarters at Blacksburg, was in the county three days this week. In company with the farm agent, T.J. Thompson Jr., and the home demonstrator, Mrs. May Campbell, they visited a number of flocks of birds in the county but not all the flocks were visited, because of the muddy roads.

1948: The thunder of crashing commodity prices produced a narrow crack in the high wall of family food costs today. Flour and lard were the first budget items to feel the effect of the spectacular slump of wholesale quotations. At least two eastern food chains reduced the price of flour by 4 cents per 10-pound bag.

Also 1948: The decline of pork and beef prices in Chicago and the uncertainty of the grain market there was being reflected today in lower food prices on the Martinsville market. Even a greater decline in prices was foreseen by the weekend, it was reported, with pork, lard, bread and flour apparently headed for further price drops.

1973: Stanley Furniture Co. plans to spend $8 million on two new major plants in Stanleytown during the next three years. However, the key to the expansions announced during an interview with Stanley president James Van Vleck, hinges on whether 400 new employees can be hired by the end of 1976. Van Vleck and George Moore, the firm’s advertising and publicity director, said the new plants will contain 500,000 square feet of warehouse and production space.

1998: Martinsville schools plan to continue with a five-year technology plan even if the state does not provide money for it in the 1998-99 school year. … Last year the city gave the school division $1 million to implement the first year of the plan, said Superintendent Ira Trollinger.