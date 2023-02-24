Here’s what happened locally on Feb. 24 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Little Miss Lucile Andes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Andes, fractured her leg last Tuesday afternoon while riding the steep incline on Brown Street from Mr. Mitchell Davis’ home down by the athletic grounds, when she turned the sled in order to avoid a collision with another sled that was coming down the opposite hill and ran into a tree. Little Miss Emmaline Marshall, who was riding on the sled behind Lucile, was thrown over the latter’s head, but escaped serious injury. The several small boys, who were along with the sledding party, carried Miss Lucile home on her sled, when she was taken to Lucy Lester Hospital treatment.

1948: Donald Stegall, a 12-year-old lad with many, many friends, was back in Fieldale this week ready to resume soon a normal life after being snatched from death by medical science in a battle with bulbar poliomyelitis, a type of infantile paralysis which struck him in the throat.

1973: Nonprofit housing corporations have been recommended to help solve the current area housing shortage in a new report by the West Piedmont Planning District. The report said such a corporation should “promote and assist in the development of low and moderate cost housing, either through new construction or through rehabilitation of structurally sound units.”

1998: Martinsville City Council approved a six-year cable franchise with Adelphia Cable Communications at its Tuesday night meeting by a 3-1 vote. Councilman Bruce Dallas opposed the franchise agreement, and Councilman Elizabeth Haskell was not at the meeting. Dallas declined to say why he voted against the franchise, but at past meetings he has objected to the cost of cable in the area.