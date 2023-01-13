Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Jan. 13

Here’s what happened locally on Jan. 13 over the past century, as noted in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Rats are easily educated or killed. The first night it is of most importance that enough poison is put out to kill every rat on the premises, for the next night the rats will be suspicious and will not eat the poison. Rats are easily educated. The Boy Scouts will distribute barium carbonate, with explicit printed directions, to each home in the town, but those who do not receive a package will please call for it at the county clerks office or at the county agents office on the top floor of the post office.

1948: Mr. and Mrs. Willard Gravely, Martinsville, Route 2, are the parents of the first baby born at the Martinsville General Hospital in 1948. The baby, a healthy girl, arrived yesterday afternoon. The stork is expected to deliver two more early-ear arrivals at the hospital today, a nurse reported.

1973: Almost everyone in Fieldale was fast asleep and unaware of it, but country music star Merle Haggard was there with a busload of musicians about 3:30 a.m. the other day. The bus was driven by his road manager, Lewis Talley, and they all had just finished performing at the Roanoke Civic Center and were en route to Augusta, Ga. The reason for the sidetrack to Fieldale was to drop off Mrs. Charlona Jacobson at her quarters in Blue Ridge Apartments. Mrs. Jacobson and a friend, Mrs. Jean Newman of Fieldale, had attended the performance and stayed over to discuss business with Haggard and his colleagues. Mrs. Jacobson has signed a contract to write songs for Haggard …

1998: A construction project at Martinsville Speedway has forced the cancellation of the March 15 Late Model Stock race. The speedway is adding 7,500 seats along the front stretch, and speedway officials are concerned that the work would not be completed in time ...